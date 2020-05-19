The Dark Knight Trilogy Will Help Lure Audiences Back To Cinemas In Some Countries

The film business is without doubt one of the hardest hit following the worldwide pandemic and, whereas theaters are nonetheless closed in most locations on earth proper now, it is a foregone conclusion that after they do reopen, there’ll nonetheless be a necessity for precautions to be taken to aim to sluggish the unfold of COVID-19. One concept that has been floated in lots of locations is re-releasing fashionable movies on the massive display as a technique to attempt to get folks again in theaters. To that finish, The Dark Knight trilogy has already been booked in Hong Kong and Taiwan.