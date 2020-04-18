The Dark Knight: What If Batman Saved Rachel And Not Harvey Dent?

Go away a Remark
“You both die a hero, or reside lengthy sufficient to see your self turn into the villain.” Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) utters these phrases memorably in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, not solely coining a brand new quotable quote in cinematic historical past, but additionally offering the movie with a central level of order. However what if as an alternative of Dent residing lengthy sufficient to see himself turn into a Batman villain he as an alternative died a hero?
The Dark Knight throws an enormous moral curveball that determines the remainder of the movie, with The Joker (Heath Ledger) forcing Batman to decide on who to avoid wasting from a firey Catch-22: his childhood buddy and crush Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal), or Dent, the white knight of Gotham. We all know how this selection performs out within the historic context, nevertheless it leaves an fascinating query in its wake. What if that selection went a bit of otherwise, and as an alternative of Harvey Dent being spared from sure dying, Rachel Dawes was really rescued in consequence? It’s time to play one other sport of “What if…” with DC Comics historical past, however earlier than we get into what might have occurred, let’s begin at what really did occur in The Dark Knight.
What Occurred When Batman Saved Harvey Dent?
After an intense interrogation session, The Joker tells Batman/Bruce Wayne that each Harvey Dent and Rachel Dawes have been kidnapped, and are simply minutes away from dying in an explosion. With solely sufficient time to avoid wasting one particular person, The Joker tells him the areas of each Harvey and Rachel, leaving our hero to depart.
Batman chooses to avoid wasting Rachel, whereas Commissioner Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) strikes to avoid wasting who he thinks is Harvey. However actually, The Joker has used Bruce’s love for Rachel as an Achilles’ Heel, and it leads him to being tricked into actually saving Harvey.
When time runs out, Batman barely saves Harvey Dent from dying, and the explosion catches a path of gasoline and burns half of Harvey’s face, scarring it for all times. In the meantime, Commissioner Gordon and his males are moments too late, leaving Rachel to be killed in a fiery blast. All through the remainder of The Dark Knight, the newly born villain Two Face, previously often called Harvey Dent, goes on a rampage.
Killing members of the Gotham mafia, in addition to threatening the Gordon household, Harvey finally falls to his dying. His soiled secret historical past as a villain is hidden, and Batman is formally framed for his homicide, with the intention to protect Gotham’s religion in its white knight, and finally its soul.
What If Batman Saved Rachel And Not Harvey Dent?
With The Dark Knight’s historical past firmly in thoughts, let’s play out the alternate situation. On this new tangent timeline, Bruce tries to avoid wasting Harvey Dent, as he’s one of the best that Gotham has to supply. In flip, Jim Gordon is distributed to avoid wasting Rachel Dawes, however as it is a sensible Catch-22 situation, Bruce Wayne really saves Rachel, leaving Harvey to die in a fireplace.
As Harvey Dent is now useless, this kicks off two vital occasions that will change the ending of The Dark Knight. Quite than burning the notice that Rachel wrote Bruce, Alfred (Michael Caine) would greater than probably ship the message, in order to warn his expensive buddy and employer to tread calmly with their friendship. Nonetheless, the connection between Rachel and Bruce might be going to be fractured at this level, and for one large motive.
Simply as Harvey Dent thought that Batman let Rachel Dawes die in The Dark Knight’s course of established occasions, Rachel simply would possibly suppose that Bruce let Harvey die so she might fall into his arms. In any case, Bruce Wayne isn’t above doing what he has to do within the enterprise world to get what he needs.
The Joker’s plan to push one in all Gotham’s authorized eagles to the sting wins out, as Rachel Dawes turns into unhinged, and dedicates herself to avenging her dearly departed lover. So even when Batman apprehends The Joker, he’s nonetheless obtained an enemy within the shadows, as Rachel might very properly be the grounded Christopher Nolan model of Harley Quinn: an expert who, by means of prodding and grooming by The Joker, has psychologically snapped and can do something within the title of chaos.
How May Rachel’s Survival Have an effect on The Dark Knight Rises?
This situation has much more vast reaching issues, if you take note of how The Dark Knight Rises performs with the occasions that beforehand occurred. Quite than utilizing Anne Hathaway’s Catwoman as a co-antagonist, Bane (Tom Hardy) would have an excellent higher weapon in his arsenal: somebody who is aware of the true id of Batman.
With Harvey Dent nonetheless useless, however with none of the incriminating acts that will compromise his legacy, the Dent Act and Commissioner Jim Gordon’s profession would each be intact. However in consequence, Bane would now have the final word trump card: the flexibility to announce that Bruce Wayne is Batman, with a demented Rachel claiming that Batman killed Harvey in chilly blood.
Cue an much more hostile surroundings the place Batman continues to be a wished man, and Bruce Wayne nonetheless finds himself being focused by the world at massive. Solely, as an alternative of those two threads being informed in separate strands, it turns into one gigantic free-for-all the place the Caped Crusader isn’t protected in any respect.
Harvey Dent’s tragic dying would solely push the stakes up greater, as with Batman being singled out because the responsible social gathering in his dying, the town would need blood for the dying of its fallen angel. And the inmates of Blackgate Jail would nonetheless be more than pleased to hunt The Bat, as he put fairly a couple of of them away in his time.
Does It Matter Who Batman Saves In The Dark Knight?
Trying on the chain of occasions that happen in each situations, the trail of The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises results in one other, better query about Rachel Dawes and Harvey Dent’s fates: does it actually matter who Batman saves in The Dark Knight? The reply, based mostly on this train and the trajectory that Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy was at all times going to take, yields an emphatic no.
Irrespective of whether or not it was Harvey Dent or Rachel Dawes that was saved by Batman/Bruce Wayne, the story finally comes right down to the truth that the second Bruce Wayne grew to become Batman, the cut up between who he’s to the general public and the particular person he defines himself as along with his actions was at all times going to trigger some type of occasion.
Batman would select to avoid wasting Harvey Dent, and Bruce Wayne would select to avoid wasting Rachel Dawes, leaving the surviving social gathering upset over their final loss. Irrespective of who lives, the necessity for vengeance could be sturdy; and far as Bruce Wayne created Batman to punish these he felt accountable, a brand new evil would rise in the identical type of capability to try to defeat him.
Saving Harvey Dent compromised the establishments of legislation and order in Gotham Metropolis, and the potential saving of Rachel Dawes would have struck a large blow in opposition to Bruce Wayne and his Batman alter ego. Both means, Gotham was going to be within the crosshairs, and Bruce would nonetheless must take away himself from the equation in order that the town he loves might survive.
If there’s any comfort available within the alternate universe the place Rachel Dawes survived The Dark Knight’s final coin toss, it’d be the act that her potential heel would have opened a model new path to revenge. Extra importantly, Rachel’s story arc would have stretched throughout all three movies, ending in a extra significant method than simply dying a symbolic dying.
However, after all, there’s nonetheless an argument available as to who would have made for the higher villain, and which situation would have left Gotham Metropolis higher off ultimately. Which is why we’re going to open that call to additional dialogue, by means of the ballot beneath. So vote which path you like, and don’t neglect to elucidate within the feedback simply why you selected that situation.
