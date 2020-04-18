The Dark Knight: What If Batman Saved Rachel And Not Harvey Dent?

The Dark Knight throws an enormous moral curveball that determines the remainder of the movie, with The Joker (Heath Ledger) forcing Batman to decide on who to avoid wasting from a firey Catch-22: his childhood buddy and crush Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal), or Dent, the white knight of Gotham. We all know how this selection performs out within the historic context, nevertheless it leaves an fascinating query in its wake. What if that selection went a bit of otherwise, and as an alternative of Harvey Dent being spared from sure dying, Rachel Dawes was really rescued in consequence? It’s time to play one other sport of “What if…” with DC Comics historical past, however earlier than we get into what might have occurred, let’s begin at what really did occur in The Dark Knight.