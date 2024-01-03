The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

People are very excited that Chapter 48 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment is about to come out. Fans eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the enchanting world brimming with drama, action, and magic.

This article will talk about the interesting parts of Chapter 48. It will include the plot, a short summary, as well as details on where to find the anime version of this interesting manga.

A well-known manhwa story called The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment was written by Hwanggeum Bidulgi as well as drawn by Ohcomic. It’s about a high school student named Minjun Kim, who was called to another world to be a dark mage and used his black magic to save it.

But the next day, he had to go back to Earth and join the military because monsters were coming out of the prisons. The manhwa has action, magic, comedy, and military themes. Its unique story and characters have won it a lot of fans.

You might be interested in when the next part of The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment will come out, what will happen in it, and where you can read it. Read on to learn everything you need to know regarding Chapter 48 of The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Release Date:

Online Korean comic book magazine Naver Webtoon serializes The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment. The site also shows other popular comics like Solo Leveling, Tower of God, and The God of High School. The latest part of the manhwa, part 47, came out on January 5, 2024.

The manhwa updates every Wednesday. As a result, Chapter 48 should come out on December 20, 2023, unless there was a delay as well as a break. New chapters normally come out around 10:00 AM KST, which is 8:00 PM EST, as well as 1:00 AM GMT on the same day. The exact time may change based on your time zone.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Storyline:

Reading something that reveals story points or events that haven’t been made public yet is considered a surprise. There are fans who like to read spoilers to see what is going to occur next, and there are fans who would rather not read them at all to enjoy the surprise as well as the tension.

This part might have spoilers for Chapter 48 of The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment, so you might want to skip it if you like the second group. The manhwa was originally shared online in its Korean form before being officially translated into English.

This is where the clues come from. The raw scans are usually out a few days before the public release. You can find them on a number of websites, such as these and these.

When Minjun and his team get to the Hwacheon base at the beginning of the chapter, they are met by General Lee as well as his dark witch daughter, Juseong.

Juseong is shocked to see Minjun because she knows him as the hero whose black magic saved the other world. She also wants to know about his power and how he works with Sangjin, the other dark mage within his team.

Also, Minjun is shocked to see Juseong because he remembers her as a princess from the other world who helped him and was his friend. He wants to know why she’s here as well as what her job is in the service.

General Lee tells them that Juseong is in charge of the special forces group that deals with monsters and tunnels. He also says that he knows who Minjun is and what he has done in the other world, as well as that he has a special job for him to do.

The goal is to look into what caused the dungeon break in Hwacheon and see if there is any link to the mystery group that has been attacking military sites lately.

Minjun agrees to do the job because he wants to protect these individuals and feels guilty for what’s happening. He also wants to learn how to get back to the other world, where he left Eunha, his lover.

Minjun asks Juseong to join his team because she wants to assist him and find out more about him. Also, she feels like she knows him because they were both called to another world and turned into dark mages.

At the end of the chapter, Minjun and Juseong go to the basement, where they find a huge group of monsters and a strange person who seems to be waiting for them.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Trailer Release:

The show’s original English version is available on Naver Webtoon, and the series undergoes revisions every Wednesday. If you want to help the author and artist, you can buy coins or subscribe to the series.

You can read fan versions of the series on sites like MangaRock and MangaDex that are not official.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 47 Recap:

There is a lively scene among friends who have just come back from an adventure and are recounting their stories and laughing about them. However, the situation dramatically changes when Sergeant Kim Minjoon receives crucial information regarding a cell he has been monitoring.

At first, he is annoyed, but he quickly sees that this is a big problem that he needs to take very seriously. He is going to do an investigation in Daejeon the next day because he has seen that the basement is a lot busier than he thought it would be.

Everything there is distinct from what it was before he got there. There is a lot going on in a place that used to be quiet. Lee Bonggu says that the number of magic stones he has reported is a lot more than what is usually said. Kim Minjoon has raised concerns regarding this subject, primarily due to the large number of these stones that were found.

Once something like this happens, things start to get worse. There needs to be more hope. It’s like a fake prison to Kim Minjoon when she finds something strange. There’s no doubt about it; the news is bad, even though it’s new to everyone.

At the exact same time, the strain is building, and he decides to show who he really is and stress how serious things are. They need to move quickly to stop the chaos. It’s time to figure out when the 47th part of The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment will come out and where and when people can read it.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Raw Scan Release Date:

