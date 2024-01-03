The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

People are very excited that Chapter 48 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment is about to come out. Fans eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the enchanting world brimming with drama, action, and magic.

This article will talk about the interesting parts of Chapter 48. It will include the plot, a short summary, as well as details on where to find the anime version of this interesting manga.

All of us are very excited for The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment, Chapter 49! It’s not a surprise that this K-Manhwa, a new Korean manhwa story, is getting greater and greater attention.

A well-known manhwa story called The Dark Mage’s Return to Enlistment was written by Hwanggeum Bidulgi as well as drawn by Ohcomic. It’s about a high school student named Minjun Kim, who was called to another world to be a dark mage and used his black magic to save it.

But the next day, he had to go back to Earth and join the military because monsters were coming out of the prisons. The manhwa has action, magic, comedy, and military themes. Its unique story and characters have won it a lot of fans.

If you like the Manhwa series, keep reading this article. It will tell you everything you need to know regarding The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment, Chapter 49, including when it came out, reviews, the story, and more.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49 Release Date:

Soon, The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment, Chapter 49, will be shown on TV, ending everyone’s eager expectation. That’s correct! Chapter 49 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment comes out this week, on January 12, 2024.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49 Storyline:

At the beginning of the chapter, General Lee and his dark magic daughter, Juseong, meet Minjun and his platoon when they get to the Hwacheon base.

When Minjun walks in, it surprises Juseong because she recognizes him right away as the brave figure whose dark magic saved the other world. She is also interested in his strength and the fact that he is dating Sangjin, the other dark witch in his team.

Minjun is even more shocked when he sees Juseong because he remembers her as the princess of the other world, his best friend, and his partner from the past. He doesn’t understand why she’s there or what her service tasks are.

Just like General Lee, Juseong is in charge of the special forces group that has to defeat monsters and tunnels. He also says that he knows Minjun’s true identity and what he will do in the future, and that he has a special goal for him.

The goal is to look into the dungeon breach that happened in Hwacheon and find out if it has anything to do with the mysterious boss who is behind the recent attacks on Navy sites.

The reason Minjun agrees to take on the job is because he feels obligated to help the people and wants to keep the events safe. Besides that, he hopes to find instructions on how to go back to the other world, where he left his love, Eunha.

Being a volunteer member of Minjun’s group is an offer from Juseong to help him and learn more about him. She feels like they have something in common they are both dark wizards called to another world.

After the bankruptcies, Minjun and Juseong go into the basement, where they might meet a bunch of monsters and a mysterious parent who seems to be looking forward to seeing them.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 48 Recap:

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49 Trailer Release:

Where To Read The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49:

Naver Webtoon is where the comic was first published. To read the book, you will need to buy a membership. It’s much better to support small writers by purchasing their books through their official websites, rather than obtaining them from other sources.

The manga is just now starting to be turned into an anime, yet once sufficient chapters are out and the manga possesses a larger fan base, we will definitely get an anime adaptation of it.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49 Raw Scan Release Date:

Usually, the raw scans are made public on the same day or a few days before the chapter is released. The chapter came out on January 9, 2024, so the raw scans must have come out on the same day. However, the raw scans likely emerged a few hours prior to the chapter’s public release.