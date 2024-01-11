The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know:

Are you excited to listen to the new part of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment? It should be out soon in the new year. If so, this piece is something you can’t miss. It was also fun and interesting to read the part of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment that came before this one.

Are you a fan of the famous Korean webcomic The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment? It has a story that is full of magic, action, comedy, and romance. Since he told everyone he was a dark mage, you must be looking forward to the next chapter, chapter 50, to find out what takes place to the main character, Kang Hyun-woo.

Yes, you are not the only one who is hooked on this webcomic. It was written through Lee Seung-hoon as well as has pictures by Kim Seung-hyun. There are chapters of the webtoon upon Naver Webtoon, and it is now in its second season.

This article will tell you everything you need to know regarding The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 50, such as when it will come out, what it’s about, when the raw scans will be available, a summary of Chapter 49, and where you can read it.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50 Release Date:

Soon, The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 50 will be shown on TV, ending everyone’s eager expectation. That’s correct! Chapter 50 of The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment is coming out this week, on January 19, 2024.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50 Storyline:

At the start of the chapter, Hyun-woo is surrounded through the military as well as the media, who want to know why he did what he did and who he is as a dark mage. Hyun-woo tries to calm things down and say that he isn’t a threat, yet a voice that sounds like it is on his side cuts him off.

A hooded man’s voice can be heard on a big screen. He presents himself as the head of the Dark Mage Alliance, a hidden group that wants to get rid of the unfair system that treats dark mages badly and punishes them.

The man in the mask says that Hyun-woo is a member of their group and asks him to fight for their liberty and fairness with them. The man in the mask also says that he has placed bombs in several places around the city and says that he will set them off if Hyun-woo doesn’t agree to join him.

At the end of the chapter, there is a cliffhanger. Hyun-woo has to make a tough choice: join the Dark Mage Alliance as well as become a prisoner of war, or turn them down and put innocent people’s lives at risk.

Where To Read The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50:

Reading the webtoon is possible on the Naver Webtoon website, which gets new ones every Wednesday. Aside from official sources, the webtoon is additionally translated into English as well as other languages by sites like Manhwa Tower.

We suggest reading the webtoon from the official source, though, because that helps the original authors and makes sure that the translation is good and correct.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 49:

At the beginning of the chapter, General Lee as well as his dark magic daughter, Juseong, meet Minjun as well as his platoon when they get to the Hwacheon base. When Minjun walks in, it surprises Juseong because she recognizes him right away as the brave figure whose dark magic saved the other world.

She is also interested in his strength and the fact that he is dating Sangjin, the other dark witch in his team. Minjun is even more shocked when he sees Juseong because he remembers her as the princess of the other world, his best friend as well as partner from the past.

He doesn’t understand why she’s there or what her service tasks are. Just like General Lee, Juseong is in charge of the special forces group that has to defeat monsters and tunnels. He also says that he knows Minjun’s true identity and what he has done in the future, and that he has a special goal for him.

The goal is to look into the dungeon breach that happened in Hwacheon and find out if it has anything to do with the mysterious boss who is behind the recent attacks on Navy sites.

The reason Minjun agrees to take on the job is because he feels obligated to help the people and wants to keep the events safe. Besides that, he hopes to find instructions on how to go back to the other world, where he left his love, Eunha.

Being a volunteer part of Minjun’s group is an offer from Juseong to help him and learn more about him. She feels like they have something in common: they are both dark wizards called to another world.

After the bankruptcies, Minjun and Juseong go into the basement, where they might meet a bunch of monsters and a mysterious parent who seems to be looking forward to seeing them.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50 Raw Scan Release Date:

The raw scans are usually made public the same day as well as a few days before the chapter comes out. The chapter came out on January 16, 2024, so the raw scans had to come out on the same day. However, raw scans must have come out a few hours before the chapter was made public.

The Dark Mages Return To Enlistment Chapter 50 Trailer:

What Are The Rating For The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment Chapter 50:

A lot of people really like The Dark Mages Return to Enlistment. It has an average score of 4.3 on a scale of 5 upon Top Manhua and a score of 9.8 out of 10 on Naver Webtoon.

Fans and reviewers alike have said nice things about the webtoon. They like how it has a unique and interesting story, a lively and bright art style, funny and smart conversation, and characters that are well-developed and easy to relate into