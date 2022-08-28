The dark metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox leaves more mysteries unsolved in a new gameplay

The delivery invites us to discover a world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals and cold-blooded murders.

If you are a fan of metroidvaniayou are probably interested to know that PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass are preparing to receive the dark proposal of The Last Case of Benedict Fox. An action and adventure experience that consists of recurring elements of the genre such as an explorable map ( and labyrinthine), platforming and areas that we can only access with certain skills, among other things.

Well, the developer Plot Twist He wanted to put his game back in the spotlight with a brief gameplay that, as you can see in the video that heads this news, reviews some of the key points of the adventure. Because, beyond everything described in the previous paragraph, the game also stands out for its general darkness that takes its inspiration from the nightmares of Lovecraft.

In The Last Case of Benedict Fox, we control a self-proclaimed detective who descends into a limbo of decaying memories with a demon sidekick. Throughout this adventure, he will have to explore his own subconscious, solve complicated puzzles and fight against various opponents who will not hesitate to attack to put an end to our bizarre investigation.

Plot Twist has yet to share a definitive release date for The Last Case of Benedict Fox. However, we already know that it will be out. sometime in 2023 and, as we mentioned at the beginning of this text, it will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Xbox Game Pass. In this way, we will continue to pay attention to all the information on the game to learn new details of his mysterious adventure.

Más sobre: The Last Case of Benedict Fox, Plot Twist, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass y Metroidvania.