The dark panorama that Piqué faces in Barcelona, ​​​​in the midst of the scandal over his separation from Shakira

Gerard Pique played a few minutes in the preseason for the United States (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

These are difficult times that you live Gerard Piquéthan to the scandal over his separation from Shakira is added a future with questions in the Barcelona. The defender is no longer untouchable despite having won everything and facing the imminent season he is shaping up to be the “fifth defender” in the election of his former teammate and current coach of the culé team, Xavi. The player’s injuries 35 years, his lack of filming and the incorporations, put him in the background for what is to come. However, he is willing to put up a fight.

In Spain they affirm that the former soccer player who was the undisputed starter, a reference, key when it comes to winning in the areas, today is a step behind. After his return to the club in 2008 after his time at Manchester United and 15 seasons in which she was a fixture, she is now in doubt. But her present began to get complicated in the previous exercise.

In 2021/2022, Pique he played 39 games with the Barça and his work was marked by injuries. In August he was the twin and was away for a month. In November he spent ten days without activity due to a muscle injury. Although his outlook worsened in April when his problems started with tendinitis in the adductors of his left leg, which caused him to miss the last part of the season and the start of the new preparation for the one that is about to begin.

Piqué today is Barcelona’s fifth defender (@fcbarcelona)

After the vacations he began his work, but in training he was not on par with his teammates. The physical complications at his age took their toll and on the tour of the United States he did not play a minute in the first two games for the culé team, against Olot and Inter Miami. He later played 28 minutes against Real Madrid, the day he was booed and people shouted for Shakira, and against Juventus. Only against NY Red Bull did he complete 45 minutes.

According to the newspaper ASin the preseason they have accumulated 101 minutes and He is one of the players least used by Xavi, only ahead of Pablo Torre, Pjanic, Abde, Collado, Casadó and Arnau Tenas. A striking panorama for the world champion central defender with his team in South Africa 2010.

To all this, in addition to the injuries, the aforementioned medium added that the coach would have asked him at the end of the previous season to focus more on the team and not so much on his other business projects. Pique owns Kosmosa firm that is responsible for producing and organizing events.

In Spain they affirm that Piqué lost ground in consideration of Xavi (REUTERS / Pablo Morano)

The panorama is more complex and goes beyond his problems due to injuries. The additions exacerbated the situation of Piqué who has strong competitors and are ahead of him, regarding what the portal reports Sport. The entrance of the center Jules Kounde (23 years old), who stands out for his physical power. He joins the former Seville Andreas Christensen (26), from Chelsea, who made a good impression on Xavi, made the starting eleven in all four games in North America and shared central defense with Eric Garcia (twenty-one). Although among the “rivals” that Piqué has, it is necessary to add Ronald Araujo (23).

The four of them are ahead of Piqué todaywho despite his situation is noted to be in good spirits in Barcelona training and in the face of the journalistic requirement of a possible drastic decision or change in his career, replied “Obviously I’m going to continue”.

It should be remembered Shakira moved to Miami with her two children and that to complete his negative combo, the veteran defender received a request for a salary reduction from Barcelonaand although he has not yet responded, the club has 10 days to solve your Financial fair play. The entity needs that cut of yours and that of Sergio Busquets so that the numbers are accepted by the controllers of The league, whose season will start on August 12. The next day the culé team will be local against Rayo Vallecano and Piqué runs from behind to start.

