The dark practices within the Mexican Women’s National Team that uncovered the sanction against Maribel Domínguez

The separation of Maribel Domínguez from the Mexican U-20 Women’s Soccer Team uncovered various complaints of alleged sexual harassment (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionfem)

A new scandal rocked the Women’s Mexican National Team. Two weeks before the start of the U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) separated from the technical direction of the national team in the category to Maribel Dominguez. The event was confirmed through the agency’s official website and, although they did not provide more details, various sources assured their Ham involvement in a case sexual abuse.

Martín del Palacio Langer, host of the podcast from the Vartook advantage of his space to publicize the details about the “Severe indiscipline” allegedly committed by Marigol. According to information that he attributed to sources within the FMF, he confirmed that the former soccer player’s separation stemmed from a Complaint filed by a player victim of sexual abuse.

“This player she is not the only one who has been groped by the national coach. There are other soccer players who no longer wanted to attend the calls for the Mexican youth teams because these situations were common. It was something that normally happened within the environment of the youth teams of Mexico, ”he declared in his radio program.

The FMF separated Maribel Domínguez from her position as technical director of the U-20 team to investigate a “serious indiscipline” (Photo: special)

According to the driver, the sources assured that it is a common behavior and practiced among the lower categories, at least, since Domínguez and Mónica Vergaracurrent coach of the Absolute Women’s National Team, attended the combined calls as players. In other words, testimonies have been documented for at least 23 years.

One of the characters indirectly involved for not stopping this type of behavior would have been Leonardo Cuellar, character with wide recognition in women’s national soccer and who came to direct the Águilas del América in Liga MX. According to Del Palacio, did not prevent that “toxic culture” from proliferating in the selection when he was in charge.

“I have been told of a newbie where some captain ordered the new ones who to sleep with (…) they were preserves of sexual power where, to a large extent, the coaching staff turned a blind eye. He tells me that Leonardo Cuéllar tried to soften these practices, but that he had his consent and turned a blind eye, “he pointed out in space.

Ana Galindo will take the reins of the Mexican U-20 Women’s Soccer Team after Marigol’s separation (Photo: Twitter/ @Panda_ana85)

Hours after the separation of who is considered one of the best players in the history of the Mexican National Team was announced, the Mexican Soccer Federation confirmed the opening of a Investigation process. At the time, they notified the suspension of the coaching staff of the U-20 team and confirmed Ana Galindo in the technical direction.

“From what it seems within the youth women’s teams the situation was, frankly, terrifying. This is happening with Maribel Domínguez is not an isolated case, but it is something that happened constantly in the calls and that it is something that has been coming for 20 years, at least. The incredible thing is that the people of the federation knew because it took me two calls to find out this, it was an open secret”, assured Del Palacio.

The case of the Mexican Women’s Under-20 National Team is not the only one on the continent. In 2019, the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF) was in the eye of the hurricane when Carolina Rozo, who was a physiotherapist for the U-17 team, denounced workplace and sexual harassment by coach Didier Luna. Even in his testimony for the podcast Radio Ambulatoryrevealed that several players of the team were victims of the same practices.

