The dark side of being a child star in Hollywood: Mara Wilson from “Matilda” revealed that she was sexualized from the age of 6

The actress recounted how despite seeking a normal life she was constantly sexualized by the industry (Photo: Tri Star / Kobal / Shutterstock)

I spent my thirteenth birthday locked in a hotel room in Toronto.

It was July 2000 and I was on a press tour to promote the film Thomas and his friends. They promised me a day off for my birthdayBut when I arrived from Los Angeles the night before, I found out that I would have to talk to reporters all day. Working on my birthday was nothing new to me –I had celebrated my eighth birthday on the set of Matilda, and the ninth in the filming of A simple wish– but this was still disappointing. Apart from the company of a babysitter, she was alone.

The next morning I woke up, stunned by the jet lag, and put on my best Forever 21 suit. Two press coordinators showed up before my interview started: “Did you want the outdoors or a soda?” I said okay, I didn’t want to have a reputation for complaining. But When the journalist asked me how I was feeling, I made one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I told the truth.

I don’t know why I’ll be honest with her. But I’ve never been good at hiding my feelings. (Acting, for me, is very different from lying.) And he seemed to really care.

The next day, the leading Canadian newspaper put me on the cover of their entertainment section. The article started like this: “He hasn’t even started the interview with child star Mara Wilson, and he’s already complaining about the staff.”

Article He kept describing me as a “spoiled brat” that he was now “in middle age.” It described the dark paths that child stars like me used to travel. He was referring to what I now call “the narrative”, the idea that anyone who has grown up in the public eye will have a tragic end.

At 13, I already knew everything about Narrative. As an actress since the age of 5, who participated in movies at 8, I had been trained to appear, to to be, as normal as possible, whatever it took to avoid my inevitable fall. I shared a room with my little sister. I went to public school. I was a girl scout. When someone called me a “star” I had to insist that I was an actress, that the only stars were in the sky. No one would touch the money he made until he was 18 years old. But Now she was 13 and already broke. As everyone expected.

Several actresses in the industry had strong experiences to keep working (Photo: Matt Baron / Shutterstock)

There is a phrase from the article that catches my attention now, in the middle of officers who said 12-year-olds had to be “innocent-looking” and like an “Ivory Snow girl” to get a role and the lurid descriptions of child stars battling addiction, the writer had asked me what I thought of Britney Spears. Apparently, I replied that I “hated” her.

He didn’t really hate Britney Spears. But I would never have admitted that I liked him. There was a strong “Not Like Other Girls” streak in me at the time, which I find embarrassing now -although Didn’t I have to believe it, when I’d spent so much of my childhood auditioning against so many other girls? Part of it was pure jealousy, because she was beautiful and cool in a way that I never would be. I think most of all, she had already absorbed the version of the Narrative that surrounded her.

The way people talked about Britney Spears terrified me then, and it still does now. Her story is a striking example of a phenomenon that I have witnessed for years: Our culture builds these girls only to destroy them. Fortunately, people are realizing what we did to Mrs. Spears and are starting to apologize to her. But we still live with the scars.

In the year 2000, Mrs. Spears had been labeled a “bad girl”. The Bad Girls, I observed, were, for the most part, girls showing any sign of sexuality. I followed the fuss for her magazine cover Rolling Stone, where the first line described her “honeyed thigh”, and the furor in AOL commercials when her nipples were shown through the shirt. I saw many teenage actresses and singers embrace sexuality as a rite of passage, appearing on the covers of boys’ magazines or in provocative music videos. I decided that I was never going to be like this.

Wilson highlighted that Britney Spears is an example of how “our culture builds these girls only to destroy them” (Photo: Shutterstock)

I had already been sexualized anyway, and hated it. I acted mostly in family movies: the remake of Miracle on 34th Street, Matilda Y Mrs. Doubtfire. I never appeared in anything more revealing than a knee-length sundress. All of this was intentional: My parents thought I would be safer that way. But it does not work. People asked me: “Do you have a boyfriend?” in interviews since he was 6 years old. Reporters asked me who I thought was the sexiest actor and about Hugh Grant’s arrest for soliciting a prostitute. It was nice when 10 year olds would send me letters saying they were in love with me. It wasn’t when 50-year-old men did it. Before I was 12 years old, there were already images of me on foot fetish and photoshop websites in child pornography. Every time, I felt ashamed.

Hollywood has resolved to address harassment in the industry, But I was never sexually harassed on a movie set. My sexual harassment always came from the hand of the media and the public.

A big part of the Narrative is the assumption that famous girls deserve it. They have asked for it when they became famous and be entitled, so it’s okay to attack them. In reality, Narrative usually has much less to do with the child than with the people around him. MGM gave Judy Garland pills to stay awake and lose weight when she was a teenager. Former child actress Rebecca Schaeffer was killed by an obsessed stalker. Drew Barrymore, who went to rehab as a young teenager, had an alcoholic father and a mother who drove her to Studio 54 instead of school. And this doesn’t even begin to take into account the amount of abuse that non-white actresses, especially black ones, receive from the public. Amandla Stenberg was harassed after being cast to play in The Hunger Games a character who had been written as black, but who some readers of the book series had imagined as white.

Wilson celebrated that in any situation she always had her family to support her (Photo: Instagram / @ marawilson)

The saddest thing about Spears’ “crisis” is that it never had to happen. When she separated from her husband, she shaved her head and furiously attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, the Narrative was imposed on her, but the reality is that she was a new mother facing great changes in her life. People need space, time and attention to deal with these things. She had none of that.

Many moments in Spears’s life were familiar to me. We both had dolls made of ourselves, we had close friends and boyfriends who shared our secrets and grown men who discussed our bodies. But my life was easier not only because I was never famous at his level, but because, unlike Mrs. Spears, I always had the support of my family. I knew I had money in store for me, and it was mine. If he needed to escape the public eye, he would disappear, safe at home or at school.

When the article about me being referred to as a brat came out, my father was understanding. He reminded me that I should be more positive and kind in interviews, but I realized that it didn’t seem fair to him either. He knew that I was more than what that journalist wrote about me. That also helped me know.

Sometimes people ask me: “How did you finish well?” Once, someone I considered a friend asked me with a big smile, “How does it feel to know that you have reached the top?” I did not know what to answer, but now I would say that it is the wrong question. I have not reached the top, because for me, Narrative is no longer a story that someone else writes. I can write it myself.

