The date for the construction of Ram temple has been decided, money will be taken from 10 crore families

New Delhi: In the second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the date of temple construction has been fixed on Saturday and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has been sent. However, the Prime Minister's Office has to take a final decision on this. After the meeting held in Ayodhya, UP on Saturday, General Secretary of the Trust Champat Rai said that the technical preparations have started before laying the foundation of the temple.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust said, "There has been a discussion today to collect funds from 10 crore families of the society, they will be contacted. When the corpus and the rest of the drawing is completed, then the construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years. "

Champat Rai further said, "It is our clear opinion that the amount of money that society will give will be spent in temple construction, today we cannot do mathematics, we should not do it in religious works, there will be no shortage of money in God's work. "