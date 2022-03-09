The date of the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores was defined: the format and the classifieds

There are 28 qualified teams that await the definition of the third round of the qualifying playoffs that began yesterday and will continue today. Four slots remain to reach the total number of 32, corresponding to the participants of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. And Conmebol has already confirmed the date of the draw for this instance: it will be the Friday March 25 in Paraguay.
At the Conmebol Convention Center in Luque, Paraguay, chance will determine how the eight zones will be formed. And the clubs that, by ranking, will be the heads of the group are ready: River, Palmeiras, Boca Juniors, Flamengo, Nacional, Peñarol and Atlético Mineiro. The appointment will start at 12 noon (Argentine time) and in the same event the groups of the South American will be raffled.
Yesterday América Mineiro from Brazil equalized goalless against Barcelona from Ecuador, for the first leg of Phase 3. Today Fluminense and Olimpia, plus Estudiantes de La Plata and Everton from Chile will collide for the first leg of the same stage. Tomorrow the first round will conclude The Strongest and Universidad Católica de Ecuador. The rematches will be next week: the four classified will be part of the Libertadores bolillero and the four eliminated will go to the draw for the Sudamericana.
Once the last four tickets are distributed, the four bolilleros will be organized into four groups (just as there will be one for the eight heads of series, there will also be three more).
Along the way were Montevideo City Torque from Uruguay, Deportivo Lara from Venezuela, César Vallejo University from Peru, Millionaires from Bogotá, Audax Italiano from Chile, Bolívar from Bolivia, Guaraní from Paraguay, Universitario from Peru, Plaza Colonia from Uruguay, Monagas from Venezuela and National Athletic of Colombia. It is worth mentioning that, as in the Champions League, the double value of the visiting goal in case of equality in the global result was extinguished from the regulations.
The venue and date of the final of the continental contest par excellence in South America have already been designated: Saturday October 29 at the stadium Monumental from Guayaquil, Ecuador.
THE CLASSIFIED TEAMS, COUNTRY BY COUNTRY:
Argentina: Colon, River, Boca, Velez and Workshops
Bolivia: Oil Independent and Always Ready
Brazil: Palmeiras, Atlético Paranaense, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo, Fortaleza, Corinthians and Bragantino
Chile: Catholic University and Colo-Colo
Colombia: Sports Tolima and Sports Cali
Ecuador: Independent of the Valley and Emelec
Paraguay: Cerro Porteño and Libertad
Peru: Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal
Uruguay: Peñarol and National
Venezuela: Deportivo Tachira and Caracas
· THE DATES OF THE GROUP PHASE:
First: from April 5 to 7
Second: from April 12 to 14
Third: from April 26 to 28
Quarter: from May 3 to 5
Quinta: from May 17 to 19
Friday: from May 24 to 26
round of 16: from June 28 to 30 (go) and from July 5 to 7 (return)
Quarter finals: from August 2 to 4 (go) and from August 9 to 11 (return)
semifinals: August 30 and 31 (go) and September 6 and 7 (return)
Final: October 29th
