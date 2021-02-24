The date of the draw for the group stage of the Libertadores and Sudamericana 2021 was confirmed

The most precious trophies of the continent at football level (EFE / Nathalia Aguilar)

Today a new edition of the Liberators cup with the premiere of the initial knockout phase: the protagonists will be Liverpool of Uruguay and Catholic University of Ecuador, which will collide for the first leg (the rematch will be next March 2 in Quito). For this same round, the César Vallejo University of Peru will clash tomorrow against Caracas from Venezuela and Royal Pari from Bolivia against Guaraní de Paraguy (the payoffs will be on 3/3).

Except for two Uruguayan teams that are yet to be defined, They are all classified to the Libertadores 2021. In fact, the keys to the second elimination round have been resolved: Libertad de Paraguay against the winner of Liverpool and Universidad Católica), the Brazilian team that finished seventh in their league against Ayacucho of Peru, Montevideo Wanderers-Bolívar, Universidad de Chile-San Lorenzo, Santos-Deportivo Lara, Junior de Barranquilla against the winner of César Vallejo and Caracas, Unión Española-Independiente del Valle and Atlético Nacional against the winner of Royal Pari and Guaraní.

Conmebol confirmed when the draw for the group stage of this contest and also of the South American 2021 will take place: It will be on Friday, April 9 at the headquarters of the entity in Asunción .

This edition of the Sudamericana will have the particularity of also having a group stage, unlike previous versions. There will be a preliminary round in which rivals from the same country will meet with the exception of Argentines and Brazilians. The keys have already been raffled: Guaibará-Nacional Potosí and Wilstermann-Palmaflor (Bolivia), Antofagasta-Huachipato and Cobresal-Palestino (Chile), Tolima-Deportivo Cali and La Equidad-Deportivo Pasto (Colombia), Macará-Emelec and Aucas-Guayaquil City (Ecuador), October 12-Nacional and Guaireña-River Plate (Paraguay), UTC-Huancayo and Mannucci-Melgar (Peru), Metropolitanos-Puerto Cabello and Aragua-Mineros (Venezuela) plus crossings between Uruguayans, yet to be defined .

Palmeiras will defend the title of Libertadores (EFE / Silvia Izquierdo)



ALL THOSE CLASSIFIED TO LA LIBERTADORES 2021

· Argentina: Defense and Justice, Boca, River, Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Vélez and San Lorenzo

· Bolivia: Always Ready, The Strongest, Bolívar y Royal Pari

· Brazil: Palmeiras, Flamengo, Internacional, Atlético Mineiro, San Pablo, Fluminense, Gremio y Santos

· Chile: Catholic University, La Calera Union, University of Chile, Spanish Union

· Colombia: América de Cali, Santa Fe, Junior de Barranquilla, Atlético Nacional

· Ecuador: Barcelona, ​​Liga de Quito, Independiente del Valle and Universidad Católica

· Paraguay: Cerro Porteño, Olimpia, Libertad and Guaraní

· Peru: Sporting Cristal, University, Ayacucho and César Vallejo University

· Uruguay: Montevideo Wanderers and Liverpool (two more places remain to be defined)

· Venezuela: Deportivo La Guaira, Deportivo Táchira, Deportivo Lara and Caracas

Defense and Justice was the last champion of the South American but will compete in the Libertadores (REUTERS / Marcelo Endelli)

ALL THOSE CLASSIFIED FOR SOUTH AMERICANA 2021

· Argentina: Newell’s, Talleres, Lanús, Rosario Central, Arsenal and Independiente

· Bolivia: Jorge Wilstermann, Guabirá, Nacional de Potosí and Atlético Palmaflor

· Brazil: Athlético Paranaense, Corinthians, Bragantino, Ceará and Atlético Goianiense (one more quota remains to be defined)

· Chile: Palestino, Antofagasta, Cobresal and Huachipato

· Colombia: Deportes Tolima, La Equidad, Deportivo Pasto and Deportivo Cali

· Ecuador: Emelec, Guayaquil City, Macará and Aucas

· Paraguay: Nacional, Guaireña, October 12 and River Plate

· Peru: Carlos A. Mannucci, Sport Huancayo, UTC and Melgar

· Uruguay: Nacional and Rentistas (they assured their participation in Sudamericana but they can enter the Libertadores) and two more quotas remain to be defined

· Venezuela: Puerto Cabello, Aragua, Metropolitans and Miners

