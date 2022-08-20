The daughter of Aleksandr Dugin, Vladimir Putin’s favorite philosopher, died in an explosion

Fatal explosion of Darya Dugina’s vehicle in Russia

Russian media reported on Saturday the death of Darya Dugina, daughter of the Kremlin-linked philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, in an explosion in her carin Moscow.

Although the first reports did not give details about the episode, although it is known that it was a explosion that could have been caused in the Rublyovka area. Some speculated as to whether it was a attack directed at his father, linked to President Vladimir Putin.

Social media showed photos of Dugin at the scene of the explosion, clutching his head in front of the burning car.

Dugin, often called “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s brain” by the international press, is the de facto author of Putin’s Ukrainian strategy. Although he has no official government position – he is more of a timed academic and former editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TVa network known for its fervent support of both Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church – and has been perpetually guarded about the details of its relationship with Putin, its language and rhetoric have long been adopted by the Kremlin.

As a small example, his uses in 2013 and 2014 of the term “Novorossiya” (New Russia) for the territories in eastern Ukraine that Russia wished to claim were soon reflected in Putin’s propaganda language supporting the occupation of Crimea.

Born in 1962 into a high-ranking Soviet family (Dugin’s father was a military intelligence officer), Dugin rose to national fame in the 1990s as a writer for the far-right newspaper The. A manifesto published in 1991 in Den, “The Great War of the Continents”, laid out his vision of Russia as an “eternal Rome” pitted against an individualistic and materialistic West: the “eternal Carthage”.

In the early 1990s, he co-founded the National Bolshevik Party with the controversial punk-porn novelist Eduard Limonov, mixing fascist and communist-nostalgic rhetoric and imagery; the avant-garde and ironic (and not so ironic) transgression; and a genuine reactionary policy.

In development…

