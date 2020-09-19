The daughters who were crying while telling the deeds of the goth father, used to play like crazy every night with body

Bihar Crime: A father used to act wildly with his own innocent daughters, raped minor daughters every night and if the daughters were opposing, they beat them like executioners. Seeing his actions, the wife was opposed to the problems of the daughters, then she also killed the wife. This heart-wrenching incident came to light in Bihar Begusarai on Friday. Also Read – Bihar: Brown sugar recovered from a hut built on Indo-Nepal border, worth Rs. 258 crores

Hearing the story that daughters have told you, your hair will stand. The cruel father raped his eldest daughter for the last five years. Later, after coming home, he also started abusive with his two other daughters. The victim girls have lodged an FIR against the father in the police, after which the police have arrested the accused father after the FIR was registered under the Paxo Act at Barauni police station.

In the FIR lodged at Barauni police station, the minor girl told that the father used to work in Dubai. When he used to return home for the last five years, he used to rape her forcibly every night. The victim said that she became angry when she complained about the father to her mother.

On 13 November 2019, he took his wife near Ballia station with the intention of killing her. The victim said that her father pushed her mother, which severely injured her mother. During the treatment, the mother died during treatment, after which she and her younger sister started treating the father like executioner. After the mother’s death, the father started molesting the 14 and 12-year-old younger sisters also at night.

In the FIR, the victim has told that her father used to call her porn videos from Dubai and used to do obscene acts in the video with her. In this regard, the victim has submitted several videos as evidence, pleading for justice. After the mother’s death, the victim dared to tell her grandmother about the act happening with herself and her sisters. After which the victim’s maternal uncle came forward to help him and on the initiative of the state convenor of Bajrang Dal, the police have arrested the accused father by registering an FIR.