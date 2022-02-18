The day Adriano spent USD 17 thousand at a party with 18 prostitutes

In the image, the former Brazilian striker Adriano Leite Ribeiro, nicknamed the Emperor (EFE)

It was the year 2015 and Adriano wore the colors of Athletico Paranaense. Since 2011, when he had not set foot on European soil, after his forgettable passage through the AS Roma and, after being installed in Brazilreceived the offer to join a club France. The Le Havrewho at that time was a member of Ligue 2, second division, had been interested in him, and the former Inter did not hesitate to accept.

As recalled this week by the Brazilian news portal Extra, the 39-year-old former footballer was left with the desire to close the deal due to a series of disagreements that made the negotiations fall. Therefore, the former champion of the America’s Cup 2004 decided to avoid sadness and organized a party for that same weekend in Rio de Janeiroalthough he was in France.

After taking a flight to his homeland, the artilleryman immediately visited a brothel where he joined 18 prostitutes and took them to a private party at the Vip’s Motel. According to the Brazilian newspaper, the former player spent no less than USD 17 thousand in a single night and even, to prevent the owners of the place from fearing for any inconvenience, every time the account reached USD 800, he paid and continued the party.

His wild night lasted into the wee hours of the morning and served to lift his spirits over his failed transfer. Obviously, his professionalism had already been set aside at that time, which is why he did not continue with Paranaense, although he Miami United from United States He gave him a chance in 2016, which ended after he played just one game in a transfer that served more as a marketing strategy than as a reinforcement for the squad.

Adriano, who knew how to shine in the Inter Milano, where he won eight titles, was always linked to extra-sports news like these. In 2021, he sold several of his belongings, including a $1.6 million mansion, to move into an imposing hotel in Barra do Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

The former centre-forward who won 10 titles between Inter from Milan, Flamengo Y Corinthians more him Mundial Sub 17the America’s Cup 2004 and the 2005 Confederations Cup. Today, with almost four decades of life, he plans to take advantage of every moment and, for the moment, he stays away from the dangerous favela Vila Cruzeiro in which he grew up and knew how to frequent after his retirement.

