The day Ayrton Senna dressed as a hero and saved another driver’s life: the dramatic story that shook Formula 1

Ayrton-Senna assists Erik Comas after his terrible impact (TV Capture)

Ayrton Senna is unforgettable for its three championships in the formula 1, his exploits, charisma, but also for his strong commitment to safety and concern for his colleagues in that regard. One of the most remembered examples of him occurred 30 years ago when he saved the life of Érik Comas who had an accident in the Spa-Francorchamps race trackduring training sessions Belgian Grand Prixwhere this weekend the Máxima resumed its activity after the break for the European summer.

Comas was a promise of French motorsport and was born on September 28, 1963 in Romans-sur-Isère, a medieval city in the southeast of his country. He was national karting champion (1983) and also in the promotional categories, Formula Renault (1986), the single-brand Renault 5 Turbo (1987), Formula 3 (1988) and in what was the prelude to F1, Formula 3000 (1990). In 1991 he debuted in the Máxima with Ligier, due to his merits and his good support from sponsors.

“Last year was tough because the team was undergoing a reorganization, but I think for me it was the best way to start. In fact, it was a political choice. I am in F1 because of Elf, who has been my sponsor for ten years since karting. And also Renault was important, since my first job in 1981 and 1982 was as a Renault salesman in a dealership, ”he stated in an interview with Grand Prize in March 1992.

1992 was the last year Senna drove a Honda-powered McLaren, which was retired at the end of the season. It was the combination that brought the Brazilian star to glory (Getty Images)

In 1991 he joined Guy Ligier’s French team, which was no longer the one that knew how to be the protagonist in the late seventies and early eighties. There was little Érik could do with a car without potential. The following year expectations were renewed with Renault as a motorcyclist and he was able to add his first points for his two sixth places in Canada and Germany and fifth place in Great Britain.

On Friday, August 28, 1992, in free practice at Spa, Comas turned on his flying lap, the one in which the drivers seek the limit in order to later achieve an optimal time in qualifying for the race. Arriving at Blanchimont, a quick left-hander, he lost control of his car, the JS37, about 290 kilometers per hour. The car flew over the short escape route and hit the barriers. In the crash, the right front wheel came loose, impacting Erik’s helmet and knocking him unconscious. Due to the force of the incident, the monoposto bounced and ended up in the middle of the runway. Comas remained pressing the accelerator fully and the danger grew because the temperature rose, which had no air intake; fire or explosion was imminent, with the driver motionless inside the car.

But Comas had an angel named Senna, who walked a couple of seconds behind him and was a privileged witness to the incident. As he passed the Ligier he heard the engine rev between 7,000 and 8,000 revolutions and saw the Frenchman unconscious. The Brazilian immediately parked his McLaren MP4/7A, ran towards Érik’s car and risked his life because due to poor visibility he got into the cloud of dust and with the risk of other cars coming at high speed. On top of Comas’s car it was crossed in the middle of the track and Ayrton brushed death to help Érik. He got to his car and turned off the engine to prevent a fire. Later, he placed his head upright so that the pressure would not damage the vertebrae.

The brutal accident of Érik Comas and the rescue provided by Ayrton Senna whose reaction saved his life



Around that time Sid Watkins he was F1’s chief medical officer while also working as a doctor at the Royal London Hospital (Whitechapel Hospital) in London. An eminence as a neurosurgeon who served in the category between 1978 and 2004 and then was president of the Safety Committee of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) until 2011. He was a close friend of Senna, who always showed interest in knowing how to act in case of an accident. The doctor taught him basic knowledge. “When I arrived, Senna was on her knees holding Comas’s head, correctly, I might add. As we took over, Ayrton told me: ‘I made sure his breathing was fine, and I told the stewards not to remove his helmet so you could examine the damage.’ He was a good student.”

In testimonies recorded by the portal GP Today, the Frenchman said that “I had the disadvantage of being the first to round this curve (Blanchimont) and I drove straight into the guardrail. I watched the video afterwards because I couldn’t remember anything that happened. My right front wheel hit my helmet and I was knocked unconscious, but I still had my foot on the gas. The car bounced onto the runway.”

“In the footage I saw that Ayrton stopped as soon as he heard that my car was still accelerating. The engine was still running between 7000 and 8000 RPM. He took off his seatbelts and ran down the track towards me between the oncoming cars that slowed down because they saw the yellow flags. Senna reached the cockpit (where the pilot is located) and looked for the main switch to turn off the engine. At that time there was a risk of a fire because a lot of oil and fuel was lost from the car.. An explosion was likely, but he prevented it and saved my life”, added Comas, who after being helped by Senna and Watkins, was taken to the medical center where it was found that he suffered a concussion and bruises, and did not run in Belgium. He recovered and returned on the following date in Italy.

Ayrton Senna and Sid Watkins (doctor in charge of F1 for 26 years) after the Ratzenberger crash. The Brazilian was the only pilot who went to the place (File: CORSA).

One year and nine months later in the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack of Imola It was the worst weekend in history. the terrible blow of Rubens Barrichello against the defenses by which the Brazilian revealed that he was dead five minutes and the tragic clashes of Roland Ratzenberger, on Saturday, and Ayrton Senna, on SundayThey were very hard blows. Comas recalled that “on May 1, 1994, for the first time in my career, I sat next to Senna at the drivers’ meeting. We were all in shock from the events of that weekend and what had happened there didn’t seem real. There had already been a tragedy with Roland (Ratzenberger).”

“Senna was beaten by everything that happened and he was the one who made the comment that something had to be done to avoid this type of accident. We were all touched by death and I think our feeling was as much as we would miss someone on the grid for the race,” he revealed.

Ayrton had his fatal crash. The race was stopped with a red flag to assist the Brazilian and due to a communication error in Larrousse, the team for which Comas ran that year, the pilot returned to the track believing that the race was relaunched. He arrived at the Tamburello curve where he met the helicopter and the paramedics and doctors trying to save Ayrton’s life, whose agony was indeclinable. Érik stopped his car, got out and froze a few meters from the body of the three-time world champion 1988, 1990 and 1991.

Érik Comas arrives at the site of Ayrton Senna’s tragic accident at Imola 1994 (TV Capture)

Comas’ account of that moment was dramatic: “Ayrton was a person who somehow radiated something and when arriving at the place it felt as if an atomic bomb had exploded in Tamburello. There was a very heavy atmosphere hanging in the area and even without knowing the details, I knew it was something very bad. I was paralyzed, because I was there, next to the man who had saved my life two years before, and I couldn’t do anything for him. It was something that made me feel terribly bad. He saved my life, but I was too late to save him.”.

“I am not a doctor and in any case he was in worse condition than I was, his accident was different from mine, but being close to him at that moment, feeling so helpless. I couldn’t do anything to help him and that was such a horrible experience and I kept it to myself for so long that After ten years I can hardly begin to talk about it. It’s something I buried inside of me for a long time”, he confessed.

“I feel ashamed and with some guilt for not having repaid what he did. It’s hard to accept that someone who saved your life two years before was now only a few meters away from me, seriously injured. I wanted to leave the car and go there to help in some way, but the doctors wouldn’t let me,” he said.

Video produced at the Interlagos Autodrome, in São Paulo, Brazil, where Érik Comas remembers and thanks Ayrton Senna

And he repudiated the celebration on the podium: “It was a great scandal what happened there and I heard it from other people. I didn’t see it because I was going to the airport. It was one of the biggest scandals in history, especially since a lot of people were hypocrites at the time.. Everyone knew what the situation was around Ayrton at the time. The post-race ceremony story was covered up by the FIA. At that time, they did everything they could to cross the line and lose their own credibility.”

“It was difficult for me to realize that I I was the last pilot to see Senna before he died. For me, the F1 book was closed at the time,” she concluded. At the end of that season Érik left the category, but continued with his campaign and was champion of the Super GT in Japan in the GT 500 division, in 1998 and 1999 with a Nissan Skyline GT-R. He then raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times and his best result was second place in 2005 in a Pescarolo C60. And he achieved the titles of the Italian (2015) and European (2017) Historic Rally Championships.

Comas often appears at a race or special event and is warmly greeted by fans. He could have had a longer career in F1, but that retirement from the category after the Senna tragedy was a correspondence to the driver who saved his life 30 years ago and became a hero beyond his sporting achievements. It is one of the stories that marked motor racing forever and that is remembered as much or more than the race itself of that 1992 Belgian Grand Prix when a certain Michael Schumacher, aboard his Benetton, achieved the first of his 91 wins in the category.

