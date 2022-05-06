The Day Before delays its launch, but in return it will come betting on a new graphics engine

Often compared to The Last of Us for its staging, it was scheduled for release in June.

If you were hoping to play The Day Before this June 21, we have bad news. FNTASTIC today confirmed a major delay in the release date of the open-world survival MMO. Now, the video game will be available on March 1, 2023, counting among its novelties with Unreal Engine 5, being the latest in a long list of productions that are betting on the graphics engine.

“Feeling and understanding the great responsibility placed on us, with great gratitude in our hearts, we are pleased to announce that The Day Before will be betting on the new technology of Unreal Engine 5! Our transition to one of the most advanced and suitable graphics engines will make by The Day Before an even more fantastic game“, announces FNTASTIC and MYTONA in a brief statement.

In this way, its developers need more time to be able to offer an experience at the level of “one of the most desired titles” in the Steam catalog.

We first learned about The Day Before at the beginning of 2021, when it surprised us with an open world survival proposal set in a deadly post-pandemic America full of infected and man-eating people, and survivors who kill each other for food, weapons and cars.

More recently, he was the protagonist of a gameplay designed to show the benefits of Nvidia’s ray tracing. The Day Before, in addition, has often been compared to The Last of Us for its staging, beyond its differences at the playable level. The Day Before is announced for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

