The Day Before nos sigue recordando a The Last of Us con este tráiler gameplay con ray tracing

The survival MMO will arrive in June looking to offer the best possible experience for PC gamers.

The press conference of Nvidia made quite a few headlines yesterday, including the introduction of the RTX 3090 Ti and RTX 3050 as new graphics cards. These, together with the rest of the series 30 plates, will allow users to enjoy the most realistic ray traced graphics in a growing number of video games where The Day Before, a promising survival MMO for PC, is not lacking.

We have already told you about the adventure on more than one occasion on the pages of 3DJuegos, drawing our attention due to its certain similarity in the staging with The Last of Us, although it is evident that in its development there are quite a few differences in front of the Naughty Dog production and each published trailer makes it clear to us that it can give a lot of joy to the followers of this type of proposals on the computer.

Starting with its graphic section. The FNTASTIC team wanted to be one of the great examples put by Nvidia to show once again the capabilities of its current commitment to graphics cards, offering a trailer confirming the use for The Day Before of the different technologies of the Ampere architecture of RTXs, such as ray tracing and DLSS resolution scaling technique.

New games with RTX, DLSS and Reflex

The survival MMO was not the only title to confirm collaboration with Nvidia. Below we offer you a list of all the advertised ones.

The Anacrusis (DLSS)

The Day Before (DLSS, Reflections, Ambient Occlusion, and RT Global Illumination)

Escape from Tarkov (DLSS)

Hitman 3 (DLSS)

Midnight Ghost Hunt beta (DLSS)

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis (DLSS)

Rainbow Six: Extraction (DLSS)

Ratten Reich (DLSS, reflections, shadows and lighting)

Super People (DLSS, global illumination)

Voidtrain (DLSS, reflections, global illumination, ambient occlusion)

God of War (Reflex)

Grit (Reflex)

iRacing (Reflex)

Midnight Ghost Hunt (Reflex)

Rainbow Six: Extraction (Reflex)

Ready or Not (Reflex)

Super People (Reflex)

Returning to The Day Before, its release is confirmed for June 21 on PC via Steam, as well as PS5 y Xbox Series X|S. Those in charge promise an adventure with high doses of exploration and survival that takes place in a deadly post-pandemic America riddled with infected and cannibalistic people, and with survivors who kill each other for food, weapons and cars.

