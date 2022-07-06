The Day Before reveals the minimum and recommended requirements for zombies to run on PC

The Fntastic game occupies one of the first positions in the ranking of most desired games on Steam.

Those who enjoy survival games among zombies They have not lost track of The Day Before, a title that has inevitably reminded us of the proposal of The Last of Us, but with mechanics more focused on the game. open world MMO. Fntastic’s work suffered a delay due to a change in graphics engine, and now we know how powerful our PC must be to run this installment developed in Unreal Engine 5.

And it is that, according to the information shared on Steam, this is what we should know before buying and installing The Day Before on a computer:

Minimum requirements Operating system : Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 de 64-bit.



: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 de 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i5-4430/AMD FX-6300



: Intel Core i5-4430/AMD FX-6300 Memory : 10 GB of RAM



: 10 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB/AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2GB/AMD Radeon R7 370 2GB DirectX : Version 11



: Version 11 Storage: 75 GB of available space

Recommended Requirements Operating system : Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 de 64-bit.



: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 de 64-bit. Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600



: Intel Core i5-6600K/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 16 GB of RAM



: 16 GB of RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB



: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX : Version 11



: Version 11 Storage: 75 GB of available space

If you are interested in any project related to zombies, know that The Day Before intends to take us to a hostile post-pandemic America where we must survive both the hungry infected and the survivors who will not hesitate to kill us for a little food. In this way, we are forced to explore and cross dangerous scenarios in order to obtain resources and live another day.

The Day Before has starred in a controversy recent due to the fact that its developers, the Fntastic team, consider that a part of its staff are volunteers. The title is scheduled to launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series on March 1, 2023 and, if you want to know more about his proposal, do not hesitate to see one of his extensive gameplays.

