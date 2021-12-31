The day Carlos Reinoso called America’s footballers “suckers”

Reinoso was in America for the third time in 2011 (Photo: Instagram / @ cr8.oficial / @ mraguilasfelipe)

Carlos Reinoso He is considered one of the most experienced coaches in Mexican soccer. The strategist and former Chilean footballer began his extensive tour of the benches under the command of the Águilas del America in the early eighties.

However, this was not the only time that the Maestro He led the team of his loves. In 1998 and 2011 he was also at the controls of the American team. On that last occasion, Reinoso was involved in various controversies off the pitch.

On more than one occasion, Carlos was seen arguing with several members of the first team and in one of them he called his footballers “suckers.” Everything happened after the end of the practices, the players of America did not want to attend the media and went straight to the locker room; however, they did not count on the legendary “8” coming out behind them.

“Wait for me, I’ll bring them to you right now. P * nches suckers ”, The South American coach launched after passing in front of the media that hoped to be able to interview one of the first team players. All that was recorded for the sports network of TVC Sports.

Carlos Reinoso experienced a complicated process in America in 2011 (Photo: Leo La Valle / EFE)

“That’s right, that’s how the America coach of his players expresses himself. A week ago he said ‘stupid’ to everyone who talked about his team’s defeat. This man is unhinged, this man is beside himself, “said the journalist. Gerardo Velázquez de León after submitting such images by TVC Sports.

However, that was one of the occasions in which the technician lost his temper in front of the cameras in the distant 2011. On one occasion, he was involved in the controversy with the same creator of “anti-Americanism”, Jose Ramon Fernandez.

“I know they are going to criticize me. Suddenly I see young people here and I wonder that they think things about me because they listened. You know that I am like that, frontal. And as I have said, I live in America and there is another person who also lives in America: José Ramón. Very simple. One in one way and the other in another ”, was the harsh statement by the former midfielder of the Americanist team against the Mexican sports journalist, during a press conference prior to a Libertadores duel in the 2011 edition.

“I have made my career with América, he (José Ramón) has also done it,” concluded the South American strategist.

Carlos Reinoso and Joserra engaged in a statement fight (Instagram: @ cr8.oficial / @ joseramonfernandeza)

These statements gave rise to José Ramón to express himself in this regard and against the then Águilas coach, during a broadcast of the program The captains of the sports chain ESPN.

“Reinoso turned out to be a modern intellectual. “I live in America,” he said. Yes, he lives in America. He has grown from America, because he has led 10 other teams, that is, he has not lived much from America. And he says me too. No. I have created anti-Americanism, which is very different, but I have never seen a fifth of America, nor would I accept it, least of all because of the environment that surrounds America. For all that dirt that exists around the team, for the group that runs it, for the monopoly, because of the black, dark and corrupt interests that exist in this medium, “replied the journalist from ESPN and that has always been identified by his dislike towards the maximum champion of the national football.

