The day Chivas played a final with a fan jersey

The utility man Chivas, Elijah Uribe Terry confessed that in the final they played against UANL Tigers with hobbyist version t-shirts. The brand that sponsored them had a big mistake regarding the t-shirt calculations, leaving the Sacred Flock for the party of Ida at University Stadium.

Just a few days before the first game of the Grand finale of Closing 2017, the set of Guadalajara I didn’t have shirts to play, because the euphoria that had caused that team of Matías Almeyda caused there to be a high demand as for the garments of the rojiblanco team.

After having eliminated in the Quarter finals al Atlas, faces were seen against the Red Devils of Toluca who he also eliminated. After arriving at the game for the title, the fans showed their support, in such a way that the brand Puma he did not have enough supply to the demand of the fans.

On the other hand, the utility Elijah Uribe made a order prior to the team’s trip to New Lion, in which They confirmed that there were no longer enough player version jerseys. This was mentioned in an interview he had with the Collectors Association of the Guadalajara Club.

“The administrative manager Malagón tells me to take vouchers and go for fan shirts. I went and picked up at the state warehouse, I couldn’t believe it (…) I couldn’t have them for the game, so I made patches allusive to the tournament and many things to make it stand out. In addition to the phrase ‘God is with us,’ ”Elías said during the interview.

In addition, he confessed that could not sleep before making the trip to Monterrey, due to the nerves of having to work and make the shirts for the next day with which the Chivas would seek the advantage in the first chapter of that series.

In addition to the above, the well-known Terry, who I work for 30 years With the Guadalajara painting, he felt a special connection with those shirts, since he said they had a very good vibe, since he assured that he made them with the best affection, despite not having been the professional version.

“I did not take them out until the day of the game, nobody knew anything. While in the dressing room, one of my friends who helped me to accommodate them, told me ‘Hey Terry, those are not the shirts, but they are good’, I replied that those shirts were going to give us the championship, “added the prop.

However, when the players of the rojiblanco team entered the locker room, They realized that those were not the official shirts, reason for which they did not feel comfortable and it even crossed their minds to go to claim him to Elijah for the clothing they had been given that 25 of May.

“We finish placing them and the players arrive in the locker room. Salcido comes in and tells me ‘What happened to this, no ma & amp;% # chango, you did them well pimp’ and I replied that there were no shirts to play with, they gave me these and with them we are going to win. If you want to complain, the technical secretary is there ”, concluded Uribe.

Finally, the team arrived at halftime winning with a marker of 2 a 0 with goals from Alan Pulido Y Rodolfo Pizarro. Players typically change shirts at halftime due to perspiration from their bodies. At that moment nobody wanted to change their sweater, believing they were lucky at the time.

Although the match ended tied to two goals, that vibe generated by the jerseys made by Elías was maintained for the match of Return at Akron Stadium, in which they managed to take the victory and obtain the twelfth championship in its history in the Liga BBVA MX.

