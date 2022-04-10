The day Diego Maradona provided an unknown fact about the special shirts they wore against England in the 1986 World Cup

The publication made by Diego Armando Maradona in 2016

The controversy is latent and the debate around the millionaire shirt exploded in recent days. former english footballer Steve Hodge decided to put up for sale the shirt he exchanged with Diego Armando Maradona at the 1986 World Cup and the auction house in charge of the transaction hopes to get a more than 5 million dollars, which would be a true record for a relic of this type. However, the family of Ten ensures that this clothing is not the one that the legendary player used in the second half and notices that Hodge is lying.

While the media dispute raises heat from one side and the other, with different arguments from the parties involved in the event, a publication made Diego Maradona on his social networks during 2016 brings to the table an unknown piece of information that triggers multiple questions.

In that post, the Fluff reviewed how the shirts were made urgently to face England in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup but put on the table an unknown fact: they tried different ways of putting the shield and the numbers, rejecting in the first instance a model that did not convince them. Finally, the shirts that were used were with the insignia of the “old” AFA that did not have the typical laurels and the numbers placed on them were those provided by authorities of the Club América of Mexico, shiny and similar to those of American football.

“Some tests were done. The first version had an Argentine rubber shield. Yes, it was rubber, glued to the jersey and with white numbers on the back . But finally we decided on a shield cooked just like that, with four stitches. And with some silver football numbers on the back. Crazy, but it was what there was…”, signed the Ten back then even sharing a photo of the front of that shirt with the “rubber shield” where you can see the clear difference between the one they finally wore against England.

The difference between the T-shirt with the embroidered shield and the rubber shield

The current controversy is focused on the fact that Maradona’s family, in the voice of his daughter Dalma and his ex-wife Claudia Villafañe, assures that the second-half jersey is not in the hands of Steve Hodge and is not the one that will be auctioned by the house Sotheby’sa company associated with this theme that was founded in the mid-1700s.

“You have no way of verifying that it is the second half. He is lying! I will explain to you. He (for Hodge) does not have the shirt with the two goals but he cannot say it because the other one is much more valuable than the one he does not have . There is one from the first half and one from the second. No one can verify that the change existed. Anyone who knows my dad for just a minute, a second knows that he didn’t give that shirt to anyone, “said Dalma Maradona on the program A perfect day from Radius Meter where his mother also spoke to support his statements.

Hodge always assured that the one he had in his possession is the one from the second half, when Maradona scored the two most remembered goals of the World Cups called The goal of the century Y The hand of God. He even wrote an autobiography called “The Man With Maradona’s Shirt” (The man with the Maradona shirt). Although for now the former Aston Villa, Tottenham and Leeds remain silent, the company in charge of the sale made a disclaimer to justify that the one that will be auctioned between April 20 and May 4 is the one with which it made the two goals.

“Indeed, Maradona wore a different shirt in the first half, but there are clear differences between that and what he wore during goals. Before we put this jersey up for sale, we did a great deal of due diligence and scientific research on the item to make sure it was the jersey worn by Maradona in the second half for the two goals.. He has been in the National Football Museum for 20 years, where countless people have seen him. There has never been a statement that it is not the shirt,” a company spokesperson told the English newspaper. DailyMail.

Beyond relying on Maradona’s statements in the book This is how we won the Cupassured that they used a method called “Resolution Photomatching” that helped them to compare the one they have in their possession with the two used by the Argentine captain between the first and second half of that game: there they found coincidences in the “front patch”, the “alignment of the blue stripes with the personalized shield”, “the special numbers on the back” and the “details on the sleeves” between that of the complement and the one that will be auctioned.

The auction house assures that the shield that the shirt that they will put up for sale has coincides with the shirt that Diego wore in the second half

In the midst of all this climate of debate, Dalma opened a new theory in the last few hours after many fans assured that the family had the one from the first half based on a photo of Claudia Villafañe that went viral in the stands of a national team match. Argentina in 2009 where he posed with a shirt that seemed to be the one used in the first half. “What do you know who has the shirt? What do you know if the shirt being talked about is the one in my mom’s picture? I am very angry because nothing is even consulted, it is stated directly! And then we see”signed on their networks.

Were more than two jerseys per player made in that game in 1986? Does the private museum that the family has have more than one version of the shirt that Maradona wore in 1986?

The photo referred to by Dalma Maradona

The truth that this Maradona’s publication from 2016 arrives to confirm at least the hypothesis that there were more than two shirts per player despite the fact that initially it was said that only two existed. Rubén Moschella, the AFA employee in charge of buying the jackets at the last minute at a clothing store in Mexico, spoke at Radio The Network during the last hours and warned that “there would be 40” the shirts he bought. In total, there were 19 field players so with two for each the sum would rise to 38 and –at least– two would be left over. Infobae tried to contact Moschella to clarify this issue, but received no response.

The official story always told the story that the women of Club América embroidered the shields at the last minute on the two shirts that were made for each player of the Argentine team. However, what was published by Diego six years ago suggests that there was at least one different test shirt. “Before arriving in Mexico, the team had changed the design of the clothing many times. We use different models in the qualifiers, with a round neck, with a V-neck, with the widest or narrowest stripes. We even use other models for the pre-World Cup friendlies. In training, at Club América, we also wore different shirts every day. White, blue, red, light blue. And even the stockings and shorts were always different”, he expressed in that post.

It is true that this detail would have been just a pearl in history. For several decades, the debate about where the shirt of the two goals against England was did not exist. Hodge always claimed that he exchanged the shirt with Diego in the second half and there was no great discussion on the subject, despite the fact that decades ago in an interview with the program Versus Claudia showed the museum and took out a t-shirt that she called the one “with the famous goal” that she made “to the English”.

Today the questions on this subject are symbolic, historical, but also millionaires: the one from the second half, they speculate in the auction house, could be worth between 5 and 8 million dollars. And what about the first time?

The second-half shirt with which Diego Maradona scored two of the most important goals in football history (Photo: Reuters)

KEEP READING:

The details and imperfections in Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup shirt that could end the controversy behind the millionaire auction

The unexpected end of the shirt that Steve Hodge gave Maradona the day Diego scored the two goals against England in the 86 World Cup

The mystery of the shirt with which Maradona scored the goals against England in 1986: all the versions and the millions at stake

Historical: they will auction the shirt worn by Diego Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup and hope to get a millionaire figure

Controversy over the millionaire auction of the alleged shirt that Maradona wore against England in 1986: “They are lying”

The differences between the two shirts that Maradona wore against England and Dalma’s last message that generates new hypotheses