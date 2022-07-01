The day Fernando del Solar “betrayed” Cruz Azul and put on the America shirt

The day Fernando del Solar “betrayed” Cruz Azul and dressed in the America shirt (Photo: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

On June 30, the Latin American art world received the news of the sensitive death of Fernando del Solarprominent television host in Mexico and who stood out for his presence in popular programs such as come the joy, Hoy y The academy.

Among the great passions that the 49-year-old personality had, his passion footballbecause he always boasted his love for three teams: Boca Juniorsfrom Argentina, the country where he was born; FC Barcelonafrom Spain, and in Mexico the Machine of the Blue Crossfor which he continually uploaded photos with the most recent clothing of the capital team.

Despite the commitment he always showed with the colors of the cement team, there was a time when he had to “betray” his love for Blue Cross and dressed in the full uniform of the bitter rival, the America clubsomething that he even shared on his social networks, where he wrote that he never imagined wearing the yellow shirt.

The day Fernando del Solar “betrayed” Cruz Azul and dressed in the America shirt (Photo: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

“I NEVER imagined seeing myself in this shirt! I’ll have to soak my meats in acid, I feel dirty. I apologize publicly to all my beloved Azul fans, to the glorious institution and to the board… But it’s not me… It’s the Memo and work is work!”

Those were the words of Fernando on August 17, 2020, when in the midst of the pandemic he began to work on a new character for the television channel Comedy District, so he defended himself against “betrayal” and argued that he had to do it for work.

Specifically, he had to put on the shirt of the America to play the role of Guillermo in the miniseries of three mulewho developed as a “red bone” fan of the Eagles and an ardent football fan, a little nod to his real person.

Fernando del Solar played Guillermo in Mula de Tres, a fan of America and passionate about soccer (Photo: Comedy District)

That program was carried out by the own SolarIn addition to his partner and friend Raul Araiza y Ulysses of the Towerwho played a third of friends who got together to play dominoes and who took the opportunity to tell some of their recent anecdotes in their daily lives.

The character that Fernando played took him to record inside the facilities of the America clubin Coapa, in addition to managing to take over as coach of a women’s soccer team, so he was able to honor his passion for the sport through that role.

Being a channel Televisacompany that owns Americathe team he was a fan of were the same Eaglesa common practice with many years of tradition for the Chapultepec television station.

Fernando del Solar played Guillermo in Mula de Tres, a fan of America and passionate about soccer (Photo: Comedy District)

Fernando even took advantage of having dressed in the cream-blue uniform to compare himself with Luis The matador Hernándezsince it was a kind of tribute to her long blonde hair, so she later asked on her Instagram account:

“To which of the two does the blonde look more natural? 🤔 That #Memo from #Mulade3 is crazy! 😂 Which one is @ elmatadorpr15 pirate?? Big hug!”

Fernando del Solar compared himself to Luis “El Matador” Hernández with the America shirt (Photo: Instagram/@fernandodelsolar)

In this way, he promoted his Americanist character on social networks, but that did not stop him from proclaiming his love for him. Blue Crossone that was born since his arrival in the country in 1996 and that was forged by the area where he lived.

Fernando Del Solar celebrated in style the last championship of machine and he was one of the standard-bearers of the institution through the media, which is why he always kept his image linked to the cement complex.

KEEP READING:

Fernando del Solar, former host of Venga la Alegría, La Academia and Hoy, died

This is how Raúl Araiza found out about the death of Fernando del Solar: “You don’t know how I love him”

The moment in which Venga la Alegría announced the death of Fernando del Solar