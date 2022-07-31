The day he was close to signing in Boca, Madonna’s fiery phrase about him and her anger with Dibu Martínez: Zamorano’s confessions

The historic Chilean scorer referred to various issues of his career and current affairs

Iván Zamorano is considered one of the great South American goalscorers of all time. After his debut in Chilean football, the striker moved to Europe to make his mark with his scoring ability. That was how he went through Sevilla and then landed in the Real Madridconsidered the best club in the world, just when Jorge Valdano He was the coach of the Merengues.

After his successful passage through the White House, the Chilean had a five-season stint at Inter Milan, until he said goodbye. After his excursion in Italy, Zamorano came close to putting on the shirt of an Argentine soccer great. “I was very close to playing in Argentina. Where I was closest to playing was in Boca. My contract with Inter Milan was ending. I wasn’t comfortable, I wanted to be a little closer to Chile and America from Mexico appeared”, said the former footballer in the Líbero Versus de TyC Sports.

What happened when the then president xeneize appeared Mauricio Macri and made him an offer? “Almost blank contract, sign here because my project was born with you”Iván said that the former owner of Boca Juniors offered him. “But I told him that my word was already with America, and my word is worth more than anything else. I would have liked a year in Argentina”he added.

Furthermore, the Chilean remembered what was the phrase that Madonna said about her figure that caused people to talk all over the world. “When I see Zamorano, I think of sex”mentioned Ivan the Terriblewho clarified that he had no more to say on that subject. It must be remembered that this comment was made during the 1998 World Cup in France, which had the Chilean as one of the best strikers in the tournament.

Zamorano chose Mexico’s America over Boca (Photo: Twitter/@History_America)

Chile was one of the teams that represented South America in that World Cup and one of the most feared offensive duos in the competition was made up of Zamorano and Marcelo Salas, who scored 4 goals. Bam Bamhowever, had great importance due to a phrase by the singer called Queen of pop.

A few years ago, it was Iván himself who told how that fiery statement of one of the music icons took place. “They interviewed him and that phrase came out that caught everyone’s attention, especially me. He could have said that he liked how he played or how he headed”. Beyond not giving more details about the possible meeting between the two, he confessed that he saw her sing: it was Switzerland, in a recital that he gave in 1989 at the Grasshopper stadium.

In addition to talking about his time at Inter, and the boost that his generation gave the Chilean team, Zamorano was asked about the future of the Albiceleste in the next World Cup. “Argentina in the World Cup is going to be the protagonist, and this house when Argentina wins is very happy,” he said, since his wife María Alberó is of Argentine nationality.

To close, The former trans-Andean striker did not avoid the analysis of how he experienced the publication made by Dibu Martínez when the squad stepped on Chilean territory in the run-up to playing for the Qualifiers and the entire delegation was reviewed by the police once it arrived in Calama at the end of January of this year.

The goalkeeper used his social networks and published some stories on his Instagram account: “And well, as always, Quilombo!”, with an emoji of the Chilean flag and a green decomposed face. Next, the Aston Villa goalkeeper added two other videos where the dog appears near the bags and suitcases of the Argentine staff and the Aston Villa goalkeeper said ironically “he found a Sugus”.

What did Zamorano say about that attitude? “You are not going to change them, they are made of that wood. I believe that Argentina should go with humility. He has a competitive team, but arriving world champion in Qatar does not and will not do him any good”.

Zamorano spoke of the phrase that Madonna said about whether she appears (UCL-Reuters)

