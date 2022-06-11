The day Helmut Marko ruled Pato O’Ward out of Red Bull after five months on the show

(Photos / Gettyimages)

The present of Mexican motoring is represented, mainly, by two figures: Sergio Pérez on the formula 1 y Patrick O’Ward on the IndyCar Serieswhere the two shine with their own light and are in search of their respective championships, something that had never happened for Mexico in motor sports.

Curiously, the two are united by the team that today represents Czech Pérezbecause before the man from Guadalajara placed himself under the orders of Christian Horner y Helmut Markothe man from Monterrey was part of the famous and prestigious program for young pilots, Red Bull Junior Team.

The curious thing about the matter is that it was Helmut himself who was in charge of recruiting O’Ward Duck in 2019, with the aim of profiling it towards the formula 1 through his experience in lower categories, so he would share a seat with other elements such as Juri Vipswho recently replaced Czech in the first practice of the 2022 Spanish GP.

Unfortunately for the aspirations of O’Ward in the highest category, a problem in interpreting the rules by Marko and his team regarding the points to obtain the super license it caused them to “thank you” less than six months after joining.

“My departure from Red Bull was going to take place in November (2019), but Dr. Marko called and told me: ‘If you have options in IndyCar, take them. that’s your future”, explained O’Ward himself at the time, according to Motor.essince it could not accumulate enough points for an eventual promotion to the formula 1 in 2020, hand in hand with the subsidiary team that was then Red Bull.

At that time Red Bull argued that the error was due to a new change in the regulation to add points towards the Superlicence; however, the reality is that They did not consider that O’Ward’s wins at IndyLights or his second place in the 2016 ProMazda did not meet the minimum of 12 cars on track to add all the units.

“The Dr. Mark He called me and told me: ‘It’s very difficult, because you don’t have Superlicence points.’ There was no scenario where I was going to get it, and I can’t do anything without the Superlicence. I got signed for itso everything went to waste”, expressed O’Ward at the time for Racers.

Despite this bitter pill for the driver from Monterrey, the reality is that the signing was orchestrated by Helmut Marko at all times, whom he thanked on different occasions and even shared how his incorporation took place in the first half of 2019:

“The invitation really came out of nowhere. Dr. Marko called and said: ‘Bueno, Patograb your clothes and get on a plane tomorrow, you’re going to drive in F2 next weekend‘. The call was just great.”

After this experience that could catapult him to the formula 1, Pato returned to Indycar with the Carlin team but began negotiations with Zak BrownCEO of McLaren Racing, to come to the UK-based team from 2020.

Although the connection with formula 1 already existed in the past, there is still hope among its fan base that, after succeeding in Arrow McLarencould be an alternative to replace Daniel Ricciardo as a companion of Lando Norrisas the Australian contract ends at the end of the 2023 season.

