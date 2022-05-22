The day I woke up with a hack to my Spotify and I solved it thanks to an old email

Two days ago Silvia got up early and had a message from her brother, with whom she shares a Spotify account: someone was listening to strange music and the email that appeared from the person listening to that music, as if it were Silvia herself, was also unusual . The address, after the at sign typical of a mail, was as follows: letsnofly.xyz.





Silvia started looking at her Spotify so much like other social media accounts to see what might be going on. After a few long minutes of stress thinking that someone could have accessed other accounts of hers, she saw that in principle, all this only affected her Spotify.

Change of password





After doing a crawl to see if he could access all his other accounts, he focused on seeing what was happening with Spotify. His session was still open, and she could access from your mobile and PC which is where you had the session started. But he tried to enter from another mobile with his usual password and access was denied. Meanwhile, someone was still listening to music from his profile.

He tried to modify the email and password and it was not possible. “I guess the hacker changed the password,” says Silvia. To solve this situation contacted Spotify support. To get the change made, they asked him to show a screenshot of the certificate of the last payment. She has Spotify for students, so the payment was from a few months ago and her annual registration.

“If I learned something, it is that I better gSave emails with important information such as a payment receipt for somethingWhat is not known is what could have been the solution for a person with a free account who has been hacked. By sending the payment certificate, the company gave him the possibility to change his password shortly after.

And after this, he changed the passwords of all his accounts in emails and social networks, just in case.