The day José Ramón Fernández interviewed Felipe Calderón for ESPN

José Ramón Fernández interviewed former President Felipe Calderón (Photo: Instagram/@joseramonfernandeza // Getty Images)

On the eve of each World Cup edition, television stations prepare to cover the event and on one occasion Mexican sports television starred in a match that few fans imagined could happen. It was about the interview he had Jose Ramon Fernandez with the former president of Mexico Felipe Calderon Hinojosa.

As part of the special broadcast of ESPN for the Russia World Cup 2018the television network made a special segment in which they invited different figures from sports, entertainment and politics to talk about the role that the Mexican National Team could have in Russia 2018. So Joserra was in charge of bringing ESPN the former president of the National Action Party (PAN).

In that July 2018 program, José Ramón directed the interview to the perspective that the former president of the Mexican team, sports and soccer in the country. With a series of questions related to politics and Mexican football, Joserra He got a laugh out of the former PAN militant.

José Ramón Fernández became a benchmark for sports journalism in Mexico (Photo: Youtube/Hora Cero)

The first thing he confessed was his enthusiasm for being a professional footballer. He clarified that like any child he had the dream of becoming a professional soccer player, but as he grew older and time passed he abandoned the dream and took the path of Mexican politics:

“As a child I dreamed of playing soccer and played at school. I liked him a lot, he used to play, but the truth is that José Ramón was never good, so your enthusiasm is gradually fading”, he pointed out.

Another part that stood out in the interview was that, despite the fact that he did not become a professional player, his taste for the sport did not disappear and he came to star in friendly matches with members of his government cabinet.

Felipe Calderón was president of Mexico from 2006 to 2012 (Photo: Ariel Gutiérrez/ Presidente/ Cuartoscuro.com)

Without revealing where the games were held or who participated in them, he clarified that he was in charge of organizing the games on Sundays.

“I organized a cascarita with members of the cabinet on Sundays”

When the former collaborator of Aztec Sports He questioned “What do you prefer? that Mexico win the World Cup or that the candidate of your choice wins the elections”, the former governor of the country took a few minutes to respond.

It should be remembered that during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, in Mexico the theme of presidential election it was booming then In November 2018, Enrique Peña Nieto’s six-year term endedso the different advertisements of the candidates for the position were already being carried out.

Mexico competed in the 2018 Russia World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann)

So Felipe Calderón argued the following: “If I had a defined candidate, I think if we can choose one of the things; I hope Mexico has a good president or president, that is more important than winning the soccer world championshipwith all the pain in my heart. The benefit or harm that a presidency of the republic can do is enormous”, he stated.

Another of the questions that generated interest was: “Does Mexico need more football and less politics?”, to which the Mexican politician replied: “False, Mexico needs more honest politics what football”.

In the Russia World Cup 2018the team of tricolor He was eliminated in the round of 16 after facing the Brazilian National Team; With a score of 2 – 0, Mexico said goodbye to the World Cup. That team was commanded by Juan Carlos Osorio and one of the most outstanding actions was the victory against Germany.

The debut of the national team in the World Cup was outstanding, since the Mexican fans did not expect that the Tri will defeat Germany.

