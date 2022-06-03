The day Julio César Chávez fought inside a Roman Coliseum

The Mexican Grand Champion made his second appearance in France inside the city of Nimes and in one of the most historic venues in the region, that is, the Roman Coliseum.



Julio Cesar Chavez characterized his career as a professional boxer by the record setting and achievements which are still valid to this day. Far from his overwhelming balance of fights, as well as the undefeated streak that he sustained for 90 fights, one of his most outstanding was having starred in a World title battle inside a Roman amphitheater in Francewhose construction dates from the year 27 before Christ.

The Arena de Nimes, a coliseum located in the heart of the city of Nimes, France, was one of the many venues that saw the grand champion leave on shoulders before meeting defeat for the first time in his career. The April 18, 1987the gladiator born in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, traveled to one of the Major fortresses of the Roman Empire to make the eighth successful defense of his world championship superpluma of the World Boxing Council (CMB).

After having beaten Rocky Lockridge, Juan Laporte and his own Roger Mayweatherthe Mexican accepted the challenge of the Brazilian Francisco Tomas Da Cruz to bet on the crown that he took three years earlier from his compatriot Mario Martínez. Until that moment, few contenders had taken any fight with Chávez González to the decision of the judges, but the South American could not be part of the group.

Julio César Chávez came to fight inside a Roman Coliseum (Photo: Screenshot)

With the sunlight prostrated on one of the sides of the Arena, and a few fans who did not stand out for their effusiveness, Chavez Gonzalez was presented to the ring located in the same place where centuries before gladiators staged battles to the death and hunts for wild animals.

Just a few applause anticipated the starting bell andThe protagonists went on the attack. Most of the spectators were located in the areas adjacent to the ring and the only screams that were heard were from the Mexicans who were excited every time Julio landed an effective combination.

The fight script became more predictable each time the second hand was consumed. And it is that with his peculiar style, the Mexican Grand Champion he gained centimeters in the ring until his opponent had to resign himself to withstand attacks with personality and try to turn the process around with a backlash.

The Great Mexican Champion won by way of knockout (Photo: Screenshot)

The proximity of the two bodies was ideal for Chavez will aggravate the damage with hooks. In response, Da Cruz made an attempt to gain some time and distance through the hug, but as soon as the judge gave the indication to continue with the fight, the panorama became more favorable for the Sonoran.

With just a few seconds left in the third round, Julio definitively pushed his opponent back to corner him in one of the corners. It was there that, given the inability to respond shown by the native of Brasilia, the referee decided to separate them definitely y raised the fist of the defending champion to decree the end of the brawl.

The Nimes Arena was built at the time of Emperor Augustus (Photo: Getty Images)

This is how Julio César Chávez managed to claim himself as the new 130-pound champion and captured one of the most memorable scenes in the history of world boxing, but also in the annals of the historic amphitheater of Nimes.

The existence of the Arena of Nimes dates from the 27 a.C.in the time of the emperor Augusto, and is one of the best preserved Roman amphitheaters today. Even, Visigoths, Muslims and Frankish kings They directed historic efforts to keep the 21-meter-high coliseum standing. At present, the authorities have maintained its cultural and sporting function, as it continues to be used for realization of fairs and concerts.

