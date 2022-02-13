“The day Leo almost signed for Real Madrid”: the revelations of Messi’s biographer hours after the PSG duel for the Champions League

Messi’s biographer assured that Real Madrid had the chance to sign him before he debuted in Barcelona (Photo: EFE)

The name of Lionel Messi It was already sounding strong in Catalan lands long before the Argentine had his official premiere at the Barcelona. The leadership had seen his abilities and it was Carles Rexach himself who was surprised in 2000. The mythical member of the structure blaugrana He could not stand his peers from the Commission and decided to make Leo sign a kind of contract on an already mythical napkin when he was just 13 years old.

What not everyone knows is that some time after his arrival at the club and all that scene in a bar, Real Madrid was close to signing him without having made his debut in the first. In the column titled “The day Leo almost signed for Real Madrid” signed by the journalist Guillem Balagué for the French newspaper The Parisian goes into a bit more detail about the time the Merengue He was closer to keeping the Argentine pearl.

The representative of the Spanish capital was interested many times in hiring the fleabut according to Messi’s biographer the strongest chance developed in the fall 2001. Barcelona had appointed Javier Pérez Farguell as new CEO and in his review of contracts came across one that caught his attention.

“He took a look at Messi’s first contract, drawn up a few months earlier, and was shocked to discover that he had been guaranteed 100 million pesetas per season., an excessive amount for a 14-year-old boy who could not yet fully use it. The decision had not been his and decided to back down on this commitment. A new contract was offered for a smaller amount,” said Balagué, who published the book in 2014 “Messi” with a prologue by Alejandro Sabella and a contribution by Pep Guardiola.

Balagué, the biographer of Lionel Messi (Photo: Gustavo Gavotti)

As detailed by the also author of a biography on Cristiano Ronaldo, the manager of the Blaugrana argued that they had to reduce his salary due to a clause that prevented a juvenile from paying so much. At that time, the meetings between the parties did not come to fruition and Jorge Valdano He followed the map of negotiations attentively from his role as sports director of the Real Madrid.

“Who does he think he is? Maradona? Let’s stop this now and he can go back to Argentina.”Balagué stated that it was one of the phrases launched by a director of the Catalan entity during those tense days. Valdano had already let the young soccer player’s family know that the Merengue he was “willing to pay more, but he didn’t want to declare war on Barça”recalled the journalist in his column.

“There was no official offer from Real Madrid, but it wasn’t necessary. ‘I think we will go to Madrid’, someone murmured in the room where Messi and his lawyers were meeting”specified Balagué.

The story that continued is known: the official one. Messi had his first appearance with the shirt that would mark an era in November 2003 during a friendly against Porto and would add his first official minutes on October 16, 2004 in the derby against Espanyol.

That figure that surprised the manager of the Blaugrana It would end up being more than justified judging by the balance made after his departure from the club more than two decades after his arrival. She left Catalan lands like the Footballer with the most goals, most games, most titles and most victories in the 121-year history of Barcelonaamong dozens of other records that he broke as a representative of the institution.

Leo will face Real Madrid again in the coming days for the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Less than a year after that remembered press conference announcing his goodbye, his love story with the Spanish club will intensify again due to a special commitment that his PSG for the knockout stages of the Champions League: will receive in Princes Park to Real Madrid next Tuesday, February 15 and then play the rematch of that key on Wednesday, March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

That flirting Merengue to conquer Messi was not the only one throughout history. Former president Ramón Calderón and even Florentino Pérez himself publicly acknowledged that they had tried to sign Leo, although they did not give specifications about any offer. Something that the German newspaper did in the past The mirror and the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who gave details of the alleged proposals that were sent to Rosario at different stages.

