The day Lionel Messi played at the Blue Stadium

Messi played in 2011 at the Blue Stadium (Photo: Twitter / @bernardocortez)

The Blue Stadium had the privilege of hosting the matches of the Cement Machine of Cruz Azul. The building was used to host the capital’s team, which during the first years of the century remained thirsty for a title. However, his story does not end there, because in 2011 he had the joy of witnessing the football of Lionel Messi.

On 2011, the Argentine star visited Aztec lands in an exhibition match. The youth squad of FC Barcelona he had a friendly meeting with his friends; the July 31, 2011 Messi monopolized the reflectors of the Mexico City in the Benito Juárez delegation. The “Leo Messi Foundation” was the culprit that the mythical footballer came to Mexico with the company of his friends.

In this way, the albiceleste referent played less than 60 minutes in the colossus with the capacity to host almost 40 thousand fans. The former player of the culé team was accompanied by footballers who were active in Aztec football. Then Jorge Campos, Gerardo Torrado, Braulio Luna, Christian “Chaco” Giménez and Federico Vilar, among others, completed the call for the party.

Messi came to Mexico in an exhibition match in 2011 (Photo: Twitter / @SomosCelestesFC)

Likewise, the forward of Argentina He visited Mexican territory when he was at the height of his career. In 2011 he already had a triplet in Spain: La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup. In the same way, I already had a Champions League and two Ballon d’Or in your repertoire.

The reason for the visit was commercial, as a telephone company convinced “Leo” to attend the stadium that for a long time sheltered the Colts of the Atlante and Cruz Azul.

Who stole the afternoon was not the celestial ram, but a national. Jorge Campos He took the game for what it was, an exhibition match and showed his skills as a striker and goalkeeper.

Messi signed with PSG for the 2021-2022 season (Photo: REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Other world-class players who were in the match were: Romario, Roberto Abbondanzieri, Martín Palermo, Damián Álvarez, Diego Lugano and Edgar Davids. But without a doubt, who was at the height of the international match was Campos. The goalkeeper identified the importance of the match and began to interact with the fans who attended the match. In that way, Jorge Campos he stole the night from Lionel Messi based on stops, watermarks and interactions with the public.

Now Messi militates in PSG from France, a team he recently joined. The Argentine footballer marked a watershed in the history of the FC Barcelona, where he remains the top scorer in the club’s history. With the Catalans he scored 672 goals. The competition that favors Rosario the most is the Champions League, where he scored 120 goals.

In the same way, the team that most liked to score in his stage as culé was Sevilla. To the white and red marked them 38 so many in the history of the The League.

Lionel Messi scored 672 goals with the FC Barcelona shirt (Photo: REUTERS / Albert Gea)

One year after the visit of Messi to Mexico, the footballer achieved the most goals in a season in his career. At 2012 harvested the figure of 79 points, the highest figure since he made his debut in 2005 with the Catalans.

On the other hand, recently the albiceleste was able to lift the title of the America’s Cup 2021, a trophy that had been denied to the team where Leo has played.

