The day Luis Echeverría got into Mexican soccer to impose a Treasury official

Luis Echeverría Álvarez turned 100 on January 17 (Photo: Pedro Valtierra/cuartoscuro.com)

This Saturday the death of Luis Echeverria Alvarezsuccessor of Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in the presidency of Mexico, who was characterized by being in charge of the country during the great devaluation of the peso and when the murder was perpetrated against 17 members of the student movement, better known as the “hawk”.

In the midst of his tenure, the Mexican team football was also going through low hours, because after hosting the colorful 1970 World Cup, the Tricolor directed by Xavier of the Tower failed miserably in qualifying for the World Cup in Germany 1974.

During the World Cup played in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, a promising team suffered one of the biggest setbacks in its history and probably the biggest failure that has marked the leadership of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), pues they were thrashed 4-0 by Trinidad and Tobago and they were left without a World Cup.

The 1973 Mexican National Team that did not qualify for the 1974 World Cup in Germany after losing 4-0 against Trinidad and Tobago (Photo: Twitter/@UniformsSelec1)

This resounding failure of the national team led by Enrique Borja, Manuel Lapuente and Rafa Puente, which they excused in alleged witchcraft and magic, caused a catastrophe in the Federation that even involved the president Luis Echeverriabecause according to the historical reporter of ESPN Raphael Ramosintervened to select the new president.

After the elimination, the head of the FMF had up to four different names in less than a year: Jose Luis Perez Noriega, the first ceased that would trigger a wave of changes. He followed briefly Alfonso Estrada and later the former soccer player carlos laviada; however, the directors of the clubs opted better for someone from the union, John of God of the Towerpresident of the Atlas.

In the midst of this chaos summed up in less than 12 months, Echeverría “showed off his popular opportunism”described Ramos, to intervene in the affairs of Mexican soccer and impose on an official of the Secretary of Finance graduated from ITAM and Yale University, Gustavo Petricioli.

Gustavo Petricioli became head of the Ministry of Finance and ambassador of Mexico to the US (Photo: YouTube/Baltimore Council on Foreign Affairs)

Who became head of the Ministry of Finance in 1986 and Mexican ambassador to the United States in 1989 had a brief stint in the Mexican Football Federationimposed by then President Echeverría to “save Aztec football” and avoid a new failure like the one experienced in the pre-world cup in Haiti.

In this way he removed him from his position as assistant secretary of income and placed him as the “commissioner” of Mexican soccerwith total freedom to make decisions, something that obviously was not fully accepted by the “owners of the ball”, headed at that time by Emilio Azcarraga Milmo.

“I will devalue your weight, but I will revalue your selection”, described Rafa Ramos.

Luis Echeverría imposed a commissioner on the Mexican Football Federation after being left out of the 1974 World Cup (Photo: Pedro Valtierra/cuartoscuro.com)

According to the story, Jose Lopez Portillothen Secretary of the Treasury, recommended it to the Mexican president and even informed him that he was a fan of Eagles: “He can’t let you down, he’s very smart, very qualified and he’s even an Americanist.”

“This is a decision of the president of Mexico. That forces us to share responsibilities and obligations. I am here to help you, “said Petricioli in his presentation, two years after the end of the mandate of Luis Echeverria and while they were looking for a way to manipulate it from the offices in Chapultepec.

Gradually and under the orchestra of Azcarraga Milmo and the then vice-president of FIFA, William CañedoPetricioli was left with little voice and almost no vote in the decisions of the FMF, so his passage was short-lived in Mexican soccer and he served as a “scapegoat” to show the firm hand of the president in sports issues of national interest .

