The day Martinoli celebrated his birthday at the Azteca Stadium

Sports commentators dedicate a large part of their lives to their work, in order to cover the most relevant events of Mexican soccer, they sacrifice important days, such as family parties, anniversaries and especially birthdays.

But the latter may be the opportunity to celebrate in the company of co-workers, such happened with Christian Martinoli and the Doctor Luis Garcia. Prior to one of his usual narrations, the day coincided with Martinoli’s birthday, that Oct 15, 2019 the National Team played and the sports writer celebrated his 44th birthday, so his teammates Aztec Sports they knew about the event.

A peculiarity of that birthday is that he celebrated it from the broadcasting box of the Aztec stadium, an event that is not very unusual for those of the Ajusco television station. As part of a party of the Mexican team, Martinoli el Doctor Garcia, Jorge Campos and Luis Roberto Alves Zag went to the Colossus of Santa Úrsula to narrate the game of Tri.

Through Luis García’s YouTube channel, recorded how the celebration was and shared it with his followers. That afternoon Martinoli had arrived at the stadium earlier, as he does not like to be congratulated. He left “planted” Zag already Garcia Postigo on the way because they usually arrive at the stadiums together.

But once installed in the transmission box, the Doctor Garcia planned a surprise party for his microphone buddy. Martinoli was apathetic to the celebration and asked seriously for the transmission that would be made in the next few minutes.

The producers of the channel had ready an image alluding to the birthday of the creator of the phrase “for the love of Deus” and Martinoli made fun of the way they would show it live from the Azteca. Everything was ready, so they asked Christian to take a seat to wait for the party they organized for him.

His first reaction was fear because of the damage to his figure that the team of Aztec Sports. He justified his concern that he was ready to go on stage, so he didn’t want to get it dirty or messy. “Do not go to ruffle my pend **** I have to work, eh güey! ”, Martinoli said to the person who was recording it.

He was more concerned the moment he saw that some cans of foam were taken out of a bag, he insisted to everyone “Don’t start sucking dude, does that thing stain?, dude, don’t mames dude, that thing is dirty ”. The Doctor García tried to calm him down to start with the traditional mañanitas for the birthday boy.

As everyone sang, they shot streamer spray over Martinoli. The chants and festivities continued until the serpentine ended. At the moment of biting the cake that they gave him, the fanatic of the Chorizo Power he was cunning and ended up smearing one of the producers of TV Azteca, all so as not to get dirty.

He demanded his idea from everyone because They “ruined” the recording set prior to the Mexico game. “You can’t beat the set before we start the game pend ****. They are going to run us, skinny, they are going to run us, this mam ***** can’t do it, you control your bastard people, ”Martinoli said angrily – and with a mocking tone.

The Doctor Garcia and Zaguito they enjoyed the moment because they kept making fun of Christian’s reaction and his fear of getting dirty. I kept saying “Congratulations, nalgón”, and Martinoli did not neglect the opportunity to reproach the celebration: “If something that shits me is birthday, man, I hate it”.

They picked up the streamer and prepared for the narration of Mexico’s game at the Azteca.

