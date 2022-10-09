The day Miley Cyrus buried Hannah Montana and shocked the world to become the queen of twerk

Miley Cyrus went from being a ‘Disney girl’ to a ‘Queen of Twerk’ (Photos: Disney/ Instagram/@mileycyrus)

Miley Cyrus is one of the greatest youth phenomena of all time, because although he is currently 29 years old, he was part of the generation Teen Pop -together with other celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, etc.- leading massively thanks to a role in Disney who broke all kinds of records: Hannah Montana. Character for whom an image of “good girl” did not allow her to be who she really was, until she took the reins of her life making history with one of the most important presentations in the history of the awards MTV Video Music Awards.

Destiny Hope Cyrus, which is her non-stage name, knew perfectly well that only something transgressive and causing discomfort in others would allow her to continue her career as a singer and actress in the way she wanted, even when that also meant that the The company of the “most famous mouse in the world” would turn its back on her and thousands of her underage fans would face complete censorship by their traditionalist parents who supported her under the profile of the character in the series, but not in that of the girl. with complete sexual freedom.

Nine years after the queen of disney became The Queen of Twerkingthere are still prejudiced comments against him, so here we present “the other side of the coin” of the day he “died” Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus was reborn.

Dolly Parton es madrina de Miley Cyrus

REUTERS/Mike Blake

On November 23, 1992, the queen of the smilers -as their fans call themselves-, product of the marriage of Billy Ray Cyrus y Tish Cyruswhich is currently ending because the divorce proceedings have already begun, in which there are other members such as Brandi Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, Christopher Cody, Braison Cyrus and Noah Cyrus -the youngest-, however her artistry already ran through her blood since her father had a recognized career as a soloist and even at a few years of age Dolly Parton – the queen of country music – became his godmother.

Miley’s charisma quickly caught the attention of everyone around her, so it was no surprise that when Disney Channel launched the casting to play an important character in a new series, she won it easily, even though due to her young age the forecasts were not optimal and they had other candidates.

“Hannah Montana” is one of the most successful series in Disney history (Photo: Disney)

On March 23, 2006, with the purpose but not expecting it to actually happen, 5.4 million viewers -calculation confirmed by The New York Times– they tuned in to the premiere of said series, being one of the biggest audience hits of all time for the channel Disneysomething inexplicable because it was Cyrus’s debut and prior to that she had not had any other renowned project and was not well positioned in the entertainment industry.

The story of an “ordinary” girl like Miley Stewart that she had a secret life as a juvenile Popstar captivated millions of children who not only identified with the dream, but also with the songs of the soundtracks of each season, which is why the singing area gained an advantage over the acting area, one of the apparent reasons why her solo career began alongside the project.

The presentation caused quite a stir. Photo by Kevin Mazur/TCA

Despite already having several solo albums, even with the project of Disney on the air and even the premiere of a movie about the same series, the mouse company refused to let go of its gold mine, even when the girl they hired in its first season began to become a woman. In 2009 Party in the U.S.A. It was one of the most important and best-selling songs -in fact, every July 4th it is the most listened to again, due to the independence of said nation- and having the spotlight on, he decided to take the first step.

“Hannah Montana doing pole dance in the Teen Choice Awards de 2009″: this type of writing was found everywhere, after Cyrus performed a dance that was considered “too daring” and even cataloged by conservatives as the beginning of “the curse of the boys Disney”. Under the current liberal context, this would undoubtedly be considered an exaggeration or something absurd.

The album had a poor commercial performance due to Disney censorship (Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

However, it was not the only thing, because with the release of the single and album titled Can’t Be Tamedonce again Miley tried to leave behind Hannah Montanabecause the much more low-cut costumes, the sensual choreographies and even the same theme of the song and the official video, showed that she wanted to get out of the Golden cage in which he was.

“Miley Cyrus turned 18 a couple of months ago and immediately started using hallucinogenic substances that are allowed only for adults, as shown in our video published by an entertainment site. the protagonist of Hannah Montana She is very smiling and happy after vacuum the grasswhich is legal in the state she resides in, California,” he wrote. TMZ after broadcasting the video clip.

The video caused Disney not to request her again in her projects (Photo: TMZ)

Ironically, 10 years later he celebrated the controversy: “Happy 10th anniversary to the controversial video of a teenage girl smoking a bong and saying stupid things to her friends,” she wrote in Instagram.

With the cut, his facet with Disney ended (Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

With international harassment from the press and demands from thousands of parents who were more than upset that the aspirational child figure of Disney who admired her children to become a woman and decide freely about her body, Miley took a next step by completely cutting off her long hair, starting the musical era that changed her history and that of pop culture.

Led by the single We Can’t Stopsaid album from 2013 showed a completely different version of the artist: short hair, use of illicit substances, partying and above all a lot twerking. With the introduction to the world of the real Miley Cyrus, she not only achieved sales and views records, but also the end of her commitment to Liam Hemsworth, a character who apparently did not agree with the end of the cute image either. Although thanks to this rupture came Wrecking Ballone of the songs with the highest number of purchases in history, which would give the most popular video of 2014 and that “killed” Hannah Montana forever.

The video held the record for the most viewed in less than 24 hours for more than a year (Photo: YouTube/ Miley Cyrus)

Being endorsed by the latest list of MTV that placed the presentation in the first places of the most iconic presentations in the history of said awards, the viral moment next to Robin Thicke -where she ‘twerked’ him, sucked him and briefly touched some intimate parts of his body- he got 306 thousand tweets per minute, while that year’s Super Bowl generated 231 thousand. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Will Smith, One Direction and more couldn’t believe what was happening; that night Miley Cyrus made history.

His presentation is one of the most viewed in the history of MTV (Photo: MTV)

“Once, when I was 18, I did want to stop being Hannah because I felt ridiculous. As soon as I had sex for the first time, I felt like I couldn’t put that damn blonde wig back on.. It was strange. It was as if … I had suddenly become older, ”she recalled in an interview with the magazine ELLE.

Miley Cyrus on more than one occasion tried to tell her story, but she was not listened to. With the passage of time and the normality of the subject, she also assured:

Currently Miley has made her career what she wants (Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

“On one occasion I placed myself in the back stage in Disneylandy Peter Pan he was smoking a cigarette. Suddenly I knew that this was me, that I too was destroying a fantasy. That’s the same thing I felt when the video of me smoking a marijuana pipe was published, but in the end I It wasn’t just a pet Disney, the was also a person”, he pointed.

KEEP READING:

“I no longer believe in God”: the hard battles of Britney Spears that ended up taking away the love of her children

From scrubbing floors to being Nicki Minaj’s first serious competition: Iggy Azalea, the story of a unique rapper

Christian Bale and his dangerous physical changes: the fabulous amount of kilos he gained and lost to act in 10 films

The horror film of the Freddy Krueger saga that became an emblem of the LGBT+ community