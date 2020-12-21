The day of December 21 is very special, after 400 years, today Mahamilan of Guru and Shani will be seen in the sky

new Delhi: Today is a special day for people interested in astronomy. With the end of the year, today the lovers of astronomical events are going to feel special. Because according to NASA, today, on December 21, after 400 years, the combination of both planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear in the sky. In astrology, this event is called Mahamilan of Guru and Shani. Please tell that NASA has named this Mahamilan as ‘Christmas Star’. Also Read – Great Conjunction 2020: Amazing event will be seen in the sky after 400 years, Saturn and Jupiter will have a confluence today

According to NASA, the Mahamilan of these two planets is going to remain for the next two weeks. It will be clearly visible in the sky. But if we talk according to India, then in India it will be seen in the west direction only in the evening of 21 December, that is, today, the sun will be setting. During this time, both planets will be seen crossing each other.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system while Saturn is a planet with blue ring. Today, the Mahasangam of both will be a unique feeling at the end of the year. If the news is to be believed, this scene is going to be visible today after 400 years. Please tell that you can see this Mahamilan of Guru and Saturn even with the help of any instrument.

To see this Mahamilan, you have to go under the open sky or you can see it from the tallest building around you. For this, you have to be ready in the evening when the sun sets in the west. This is the time when you will see Shani and Guru’s Mahamilan with your eyes open. Although it won’t look completely clear with open eyes, you can take the help of a telescope if you want to increase its quality, or you can also watch it live on NASA’s website, YouTube channel.