The day Putin opened the Crimean bridge driving a truck

Russian President Vladimir Putin drives a KAMAZ truck on the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea on May 15, 2018 (Getty Images)

On May 15, 2018, four years after illegally annex the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimeaa smiley Vladimir Putin IHe arrived at the place where an imposing construction was going to be inaugurated. Happy, the head of the Kremlin was about to cross the strait bridge of the kerch straitlinking his country with the occupied territories, a symbol of Russian expansionism.

Proud, the Head of the Kremlin inaugurated the Crimean Bridge in 2018 (AFP)

Today, four years later, embarking on a full-scale invasion against the neighboring country, Putin saw his jewel explode – literally.

The bridge across the Kerch Strait is Russia’s land connection to Crimea and as such is loaded with symbolism, as the Kremlin presents it as a physical affirmation of the region’s annexation to Russia.

Putin drove a Kamaz truck during the ceremony four years ago (Reuters)

The bridge made up of parallel road and rail sections links southern Russia with the Crimean peninsula annexed from Ukraine in 2014 (AFP)

That May 15, 2018, the Russian drove an orange truck and made the inaugural crossing. State television showed Putin first meeting with a group of workers before boarding the Russian-made Kamaz truck and leading a column of other trucks across the bridge. A camera in the cab of the truck showed a satisfied-looking Putin shifting in his seat as he drove and chatted with two workers.

The Crimean bridge is a very symbolic project that Putin has personally defended (Reuters)

On the other hand, a celebration concert awaited him, in which some stars of Russian music performed. After crossing, Putin praised the engineers, telling them the completion of the project was “a miracle.” “I sincerely congratulate you on this extraordinary, festive and historic day in the full sense of the word,” Putin said that day, according to the state news agency TASS.

This is how Putin inaugurated the Crimean Bridge in 2018

“Historical because in different historical times, always under the tsar-batushka, people dreamed of building this bridge,” Putin added, comparing himself to the tsars who ruled the Russian empire until the Soviet period.

For its construction, the president trusted Arkady Rotenberg, one of his closest oligarchs and founder of Stroygazmontazh, a construction company specializing in the creation of oil and gas transportation systems. The Russian tycoon and Putin have a close relationship. They met as children, when they were partners in judo and sambo (a Russian martial art). According to Forbes, his fortune is around $2.3 billion.

The annexation of Crimea is one of Putin’s banners, which is why the bridge has been treated by Russian state media as a national feat and has been promoted for months in glowing presentations on major state television channels.

For the same reason, the explosion this Saturday that destroyed much of the bridge is a major setback for Putin. It hits Moscow’s logistics in its invasion, but also morale… De symbol of Russian expansionism, the Crimean bridge could become the symbol of its failure.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

JULY IN UKRAINE

“Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Ukrainian president.

The Ministry of Defense hit the nail on the head by stating that the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the “Moskva”, sank in April and now the bridge is destroyed.

The consequences of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

“Two notorious symbols of Russian power in Ukrainian Crimea have fallen. What’s next, Russians?” she asked sarcastically in a tweet.

Ukrposhta, the national postal service, will launch a new stamp with the Crimean bridge in flames, just as it did with the “Moskva”.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly threatened in the last seven months of war to destroy the bridge.

