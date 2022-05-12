The day some drug traffickers took Turco Mohamed to play a game in Mexico

The former Argentine player and coach revealed one of his anecdotes when he was a member of Mexican soccer (Video: ESPN F Show)

Anthony Mohamed has established himself as one of the most emblematic characters of Mexican soccerboth in his time as a star player for the Neza bullsas in his successful facet as a coach, in which he has even already won three league titles on Mexican soil.

After lifting Concacaf with the Monterey Stripedthe strategist emigrated to Brazil to lead the Atletico Mineironot without first going through the studies of ESPN Argentina to talk about his past and reveal the occasional anecdote.

Among the stories he talked about during the program, his conversations with Diego Maradonahis hard beginnings that he classified as humble and, of course, about his time in Nezahualcoyotl City between 1993 and 1998, a stage in which he formed a period team together with Michael Herrera, William Vazquez y Rodrigo the Pony Ruizamong several more.

Antonio Mohamed spent much of his soccer career in Mexico and later emerged as a successful coach (Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari)

The one that resonated the most in Mexican territory was when he spoke about his particular period in the Neza bullsWell, after mentioning words of affection towards the tricolor country and affirming that it has Aztec nationality, the host of the program, Alexander Fantinusinvolved him in one of the most common topics when referring to Mexico from abroad.

“Did you never find any spicy food?”, questioned his compatriot and friend, referring to the country’s famous drug traffickers, since he previously put on the table an anecdote that Facundo, The Mexican presenter known mainly for his program “Incógnito”, had told about an interview he had to carry out in the middle of the mafia.

“Yes, we had to go to a house near Querétaro to play a game”, stated Mohamed before specifying how that adventure he lived with his team in the 1990s was.

Turco Mohamed during his time at Toros Neza, along with goalkeeper Juan “Anguila” Gutiérrez (Photo: Twitter/@ArchivoFutboler)

“We had to go and play against the team that they hadsaid the former coach of scratched to the astonished laughter of the panelists. “There was already a contact through intermediary but we did not know who they really were. After a couple of years you find out because a picture comes out somewhere”.

The Turco He did not reveal the name of the figure in front of him, because when they questioned him about who it had been, he simply stated that he was an important person but he was never arrested.

Between the laughs of Mohamed by the reaction of the commentators, proceeded to tell how was that dayhow they got to the place and even what they ate, although at no time did he mention who were those who accompanied him, because in Mexico he went through other clubs such as Monterrey, Marte, Irapuato, Atlante, Celaya and Zacatepec.

Rodrigo el “Pony” Ruíz, Miguel el “Piojo” Herrera and Antonio el “Turco” Mohamed in Toros Neza (Photo: Twitter/@ApuntesdeRabona)

“The richest thing of all is that they made a suckling pig in the coffin, you don’t know how it tastes. They did like 10 of those and it was the best”, answered Antonio when asked for more details of that afternoon. “They are farms and there was no one armed”.

Regarding the result of the match, they asked him directly how many goals they had lost, to which he replied: “No, I don’t remember, but we lost” in a mocking tone. “Then they mixed us (the players) and we had fun for a while. We weren’t scared or anything. We had a good time and we left at 17:00 in the afternoon, ”she pointed out.

Before the intrigue and constant questions of Fantino, the Turco Mohamed He concluded: “We did not know the house, we arrived in Querétaro and then they took us in trucks, without covering our eyes or anything,” said the former soccer player with joy, because he had fun while talking about the story.

