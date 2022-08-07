The day that Christian Martinoli was investigated by CONAPRED after an epic story by Cruz Azul (Photo: YouTube/MR FIFA)

Since Christian Martinoli positioned himself as one of the most popular narrators in Mexico, his words do not go unnoticed in society, since the Mexican chronicler It is already one of the most influential sports voices in Mexican public opinion. and therefore carries a natural responsibility of his profession.

This situation does not prevent him from expressing his opinion openly and on several occasions he has been heard speaking and criticizing different sports protagonists, something that has already caused him problems of all kinds in the past, even before public institutions in Mexico that knocked on his door to issue a warning.

It was in 2011 when Martinoli y TV Azteca received a wake-up call from the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED), after an incident that occurred in a game of Blue Cross, where after a fight that involved fans, soccer players and coaching staff, the entire panel of commentators turned against the causers.

It was Christian Martinoli one of the commentators who most criticized that historic brawl, in which Christian Gimenez assaulted the intruder on the court and where Jesus Crown He ended up headbutting a member of the Morelia coaching staff.

The commitment was for the second leg of the semifinals of the Closure 2011in which monarchs countered a 2-0 loss at the Estadio Azul and won 3-0 at home to seal their spot in the grand final against Pumas, and in the process give Cruz Azul a painful comeback.

But the key moment that hurt Martinoli was when, from the stands, one of the fans threw a projectile into the field and hit the cement player Joao Rojas, who was about to take a corner kick. At that moment, Martinoli reacted and mentioned that the aggressor was “an animal, brainless, a true aboriginal”.

The situation became more serious when the images were repeated in which the invader is seen provoking the sky-blue players. Antonio Rosique He quickly mentioned “that they take him to jail and lock him up for two or three months. He cannot go out tomorrow with a 200-peso fine.”

Luis Garciafor his part, pointed out that “this brainless, this animal that does not understand, cannot set foot in a stadium again”, so the one who finished off the wave of claims was Martinoli: “This ends by unleashing an animal, a moron, one who wanted to play the prankster. Unnecessary, unbelievable.”

Given these words, in an interview with Lorenza Garcia for LatinUsthe Mexican driver explained how that narration caused him a conflict before the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED):

“On one occasion I had a problem due to a transmission in a football match. Blue Cross against him Morelia where I made a mistake. I apologized on television, on the radio, and in print.; However, there were people who did not like what I said and they looked for me in one way or another to make the show bigger.

“They brought people from CONAPRED to me and at some point there was an instance in which they did a kind of investigation or collection of complaints, then they said that I had messed with people with a certain different capacity. There I told them: ‘eye, I know who it was I’m not going to give the name because I’m not here to reveal who said that, but obviously it’s not me. I just had a daughter and it is something that I would least be making fun of, ” Martinoli affirmed regarding his way of carrying out his work as a commentator.

Finally, the action did not get bigger and everything remained as a simple wake-up call; nevertheless, Christian made it clear that it had been a difficult moment in his career and something that left him a great lesson in the future when recounting actions.

