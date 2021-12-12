The day that Jorge Vergara canceled economic bonuses of the Chivas players

Jorge Vergara, upon his arrival as the owner of Chivas, took away certain results bonuses from his players. (Photo: Fernando Carranza / EFE)

After two years of the death anniversary of Jorge Vergara, in social networks began to circulate one of his anecdotes within the Chivas. The former owner of Guadalajara was known to have firm hand within the rojiblanca institution and therefore decided to carry out a cut to the prizes players were winning back then.

In an interview with TV Azteca, Jorge Vergara said that upon his arrival at the club he decided to cut the bonuses that were given to players for win or draw a match. Since it counted that it was unfair the one to them will pay extra for doing something that was within their obligations as footballers.

“I came to the first meeting and said: ‘just tell me one thing, are you players or prostitutes?’ So I told them. I told them that they charged money for playing and for winning, it turns out that here they give them prizes for drawing, for winning, and they just needed to give them a prize for losing. The awards are over, ”Jorge said in the interview.

Jorge Vergara won the Liga BBVA MX championship with Chivas in the Clausura 2017. (Photo: Alfredo Estrella / Reuters)

In addition, he added that players are lucky people for their profession, because not all manage to make their debut in First division. Even though at some point there was inconvenience On the part of the elements of the Sacred Flock, after time they understood the reasons why that adjustment had been made.

“They are lucky, they are privileged in this country, they have a career that anyone would like, and besides that, do I have to pay them a premium? Premiums are over. There was a lot of courage, but then understanding came, ”added Vergara.

In addition, Jorge explained during that interview that in that same talk with the players he let them see that he was willing to share with them the economic success that I could get to get the club with the results obtained. To do this, they had to first do something important on the court.

“I told them: ‘the day that I manage to collect money in Chivas through their success, we will gladly distribute it, we will see in what proportions, but we will distribute it,'” he said.

His son, Amaury Vergara, was in charge of continuing Vergara’s legacy at Chivas. (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Jorge passed away in the 2019 to the 64 years for cardiorespiratory arrest, after 17 years management in Chivas he gave the power to his son, Amaury vergara. During his tenure, the Guadalajara team regained the leading role in Mexican soccer that it had lost over the years 90′s, returning the team to the top of the MX League.

Got a total of six titles, was champion in the Liga BBVA MX twice, in the Opening 2006 Y Closing 2017; also won the MX Cup at Opening 2015 and Closing 2017; the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League at 2018 and the MX Super Cup In the season 2015-2016. It should be noted that in the 2010, concluded the Akron Stadium, making it one of the most modern and functional in Latin America.

