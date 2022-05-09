The day that Maradona’s shirt auctioned for 9 million dollars was about to be ruined on a TV show

The day Maradona’s 9 million dollar shirt was in danger

The shirt you wore Diego Maradona against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico set a new record. The final offer for the jacket that the Ten exchanged with Steve Hodge was 7,142,500 pounds (USD 9.2 million).as reported to Infobae the auction house Sotheby’s.

To have an idea of ​​the amount that was paid for the piece, the peak until this week belonged to a T-shirt of the New York Yankees that the legendary baseball player used Babe Ruth during the period 1928-1930: it was sold in $5.64 million at auction on June 15, 2019. Maradona shattered that figure and raised the bar to an unthinkable level.

The closing of the bid was on May 4, after 15 days of open auction. However, it was in the closing minutes that he took the fight to a head, with no less than five offers. In the end, the winner came from the Middle East, although his name was not released.

However, the commotion that has been generated in recent weeks would have been canceled if the garment had not been in perfect condition. For the last 20 years it had inhabited the Manchester Football Museum. And Hodge even tried to secure her. He made that decision out of fear that he would go bankrupt. And one of the situations in which she was about to hurt herself occurred on a TV show. Yes, the sacred cloak with which, according to the British footballer and the study carried out by Sotheby’sMaradona scored The Hand of God and the Goal of the Century, two of the most iconic conquests in history, he risked live and direct, before the eyes of the spectators.

The video was recovered in recent days by The Sun. But Hodge had already recounted the circumstances in various interviews and in his book, “The Man in Maradona’s Shirt.” “When I returned to England I put the shirt in the attic of my house and it stayed there until 2002, when I saw a piece of news that caught my attention: one of the t-shirts that Pelé had worn in the 70 World Cup went to auction and sold for 150 thousand pounds. I knew that Maradona’s in 1986 could be comparable and the shirt he kept became a topic of conversation. I was invited to a TV show, in London, and I traveled the day before. At eleven o’clock in the morning they called me to ask if he had brought it. I didn’t have it, so I called my mother-in-law to find it and send it to me on a motorcycle through a courier. I got very nervous until it was delivered to me at two in the morning. In another program, one of the drivers wanted to put it on. Like all the clothing of that time, Maradona’s was very small, so I began to perspire more because of that than because of the lights in the studio. I was afraid that it would break, and that helped me decide to insure it, but it was very difficult because no company wanted to put a value on it. So I left it at the National Football Museum in Preston. People ask me more questions about Maradona’s shirt than anything else. I never washed it, it still has its perspiration and its DNA, “he detailed his journey.

Maradona’s jacket exhibited in London, during the auction

In the images that won the social networks, the sequence is noticed. “Do you see this? This is the shirt that Diego Maradona wore in the La Mano de Dios match in Mexico 1986. It is the shirt he wore to score the goal with his hand against England. It was brought in this morning by one of our guests, Steve Hodge.”says an announcer in off, while a humorist shows the garment on camera, inside a hanger.

Then the camera moves to a kind of living room where the former midfielder is sitting, with the driver and surrounded by panelists. The jacket passes from hand to hand and, as the World Cup player said, he looks uncomfortable. One of those present posted a photo these days with the shirt on. His physique is much larger than that of the mythical N ° 10 albiceleste.

“I want to see more details, I want to feel it. Steve, how did this shirt end up in your possession? How did you go about getting it?” they ask. “Be careful, treat her properly”, request. “I told my son I would do it, so son, if you’re looking at me, this is Maradona’s shirt,” says one of those stationed there. “It’s a common shirt,” you hear. “Constantly at the end of games there are exchanges. I was very happy when I got this one, when I ran into him he took it out and gave it to me”, naturalizes Hodge.

In his book he told in detail the operation to obtain it. “When the game ended, a couple of teammates wanted Maradona’s shirt. At first, I didn’t even think about that. I had never done it in the World Cup and I just wanted to leave quickly. The Argentines celebrated like crazy. But since we were already eliminated, I said to myself: ‘Well, I can try’, and I went over to shake Maradona’s hand. Chris Waddle was on the same page. In that they asked me to speak with Gary Newbon -interviewer-, and that delayed me, so it took me a couple of minutes to leave the court. The teams had two separate tunnels, but underground they joined and took us to the changing rooms. Going for mine, I see how Maradona also goes for his. We looked at each other and I tugged at my shirt, as if asking for a change. He nodded yes and voila. It was pure chance. He clasped his hands together as a gesture of thanks and left”narrated.

“I had offers to sell it but I did not want to do it: it is the great moment of my career and a memory of the best footballer who played this sport,” he told journalist Andrés Burgo, author of the book “El Partido” via email. But he changed his mind and raised a record number … That he was about to vanish live and direct on a TV show.

Hodge and the jacket, when he was still his owner

