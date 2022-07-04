The day that Martinoli and Luis García laughed after narrating the tackle to a spontaneous in a Tri game

In a friendly match of the Mexican National Team, Martinoli and Luis García laughed after narrating the tackle to a spontaneous

One of the most unusual moments during a game of the Mexican team It happened more than 10 years ago in the United States, when in the middle of one of the preparation matches for the South Africa World Cup 2010a fan jumped onto the field for his “five minutes of fame”.

The commitment was against the Icelandic team and as part of the “molero matches” that have been baptized by the characters of Aztec TV, Christian Martinoli y Luis Garcíawho took advantage of the low level of the game to give life to one of his most remembered narratives in this type of encounter.

And it is that at the beginning of the second part, when the score was tied 0-0, the spontaneous jumped onto the pitch of the Bank of America Stadiumin North Carolinato cover a large part of the field and, with a Mexican flag as a cape, he was even able to greet the Blindness Bautista.

The day that Martinoli and Luis García laughed after narrating the tackle to a spontaneous player in a Tri game (Photo: Youtube/Cesar Tornell/TV Azteca)

After the “10” of the national team tried to stop him, the intruder was brave and continued his escape from the security elements, who made a perimeter to eventually corner him.

The big moment came when one of the officials surprised him from the side while the fan was waving at the stadium. With a tacleada “monumental”as Martinoli himself baptized it, the follower was rammed and collapsed.

This action generated a lot of laughter from the two commentators, who watched the event and filled it with life with all kinds of comments.

“Impressive, at the 20-yard line, we are on an American court!” Carlos Guerrero mentioned. “He never sees her coming and your name was Marta! and well, what do you think, ”added the Doctor García between laughs.

Christian Martinoli and Luis García have become great references in soccer narration in Mexico due to their funny comments (Photo: Twitter/@GarciaPosti)

“You almost killed him, Mr. Garcia! Smackdown!”, Martinoli added to illustrate one of the most surreal moments of the Tricolor games in North American territory.

It should be remembered that at that time the camera management was still not prohibited from showing the individuals who invaded the field, so in that distant 2010 the character became famous and was also adorned by one of the highlights funny couple Martinoli and Luis García.

Martinoli and Doctor García met Emilio Azcárraga in Madrid (Photo: YouTube/ Dr. García)

This social phenomenon that they have built Christian Martinoli y Luis García has catapulted them to top of mexican soccer storytellingWell, it is not a novelty that in each broadcast of their matches they usually defeat the competition in rating.

One of the main reasons is because they have learned to connect with a large sector of national fans, who give them preference when choosing a channel through their fun, witty and original attitude.

This has already been reflected on social networks, where their voices have become audios to recreate on platforms such as TikTok e Instagrambut which has also reached other more traditional platforms such as YouTube, where compilations of his best moments already add up to more than 8 million views:

In this video, uploaded in June 2016, highlight above all moments of the Mexican National Teamin particular with some sports tragedies or bad moments, but also with happy dates or plays that made Aztec fans smile.

From the failures of Javier Chicharito Hernández dressed as tricolor, errors of Moisés Muñoz or even the “jinx” of your partner charles warrior the warriorbut also good memories like the saves from Memo Ochoa in the Brazil World Cup 2014 or the goal of Giovanni dos Santos against the Netherlands.

It is thanks to this video that their voices have been able to go viral on other social networksbecause multiple users, especially through TikTokhave acted in an exaggerated way with their background narrations, with the aim of entertaining the audience, making them smile and, incidentally, increasing the popularity of this duo.

