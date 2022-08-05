The day that Miguel Herrera was taken to the separations of Zapopan after a beating

In 2002 Miguel Herrera was referred to the Municipal Police of Zapopan for assaulting an officer after being beaten (Photo: AP)

The race of Miguel Herrera It has been full of ups and downs and has been characterized by being a character off the field, because that is where he has starred in a large part of his most controversial chapters. From his fight to blows with Christian Martinoli even his controversial political ads, he has always given what to talk about in the media.

Probably one of the most serious episodes he was involved in was the one he experienced in 2002, when he had to be referred to the Municipal Police of Zapopan after attacking a civil authority guarding the interior of the March Three Stadiumthen house of UDG tecos.

The Summer 2002 tournament began with the Maestro Carlos Reinoso in front of the Atlas; however, after four defeats and a draw in the first days, the Barça board decided to dispense with his services and give him his first professional opportunity Louse as technical director.

Miguel Herrera as coach of Atlante in 2002 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

After making his official debut on February 17 in a 2-1 defeat against León, the joy of coaching in the first division lasted seven days, since on the 13th he visited the tecos and received a thunderous 4-0 routwhich caused him to lose control for the first time from the bench.

The 34-year-old strategist just turned exploded against arbitrationespecially with center back Germán Arredondo, who controversially expelled two players from the Colts and scored a penalty against the team from Jalisco.

The situation exploded when the Piojo was expelled, after a heated discussion that arose after the red card to the goalkeeper Damian Grossobecause according to the story published by ESPNmunicipal police officers and the authority inspector arrived at the site.

Young Miguel Herrera, began his career at Atlante and made his debut against León in 2002 (Photo: Twitter/@elprofetena)

According to some witnesses cited by the aforementioned medium, Miguel Herrera he would have kicked the inspector, so since it was an attack on a civil authority, Herrera He would have been detained by the police and taken to the Zapopan Municipal Police.

“The Louse He was detained and the directive had to move to the separations. The former leader Raymundo Palacios was in charge of going to pay the corresponding fine so that Miguel Herrera was released,” said the report, thus confirming the bitter night for the then first-time strategist.

The coach would have been released until midnight on that Saturday, concluding one of the most surreal anecdotes in the history of Mexican soccer and of soccer itself. Lousebut due to its remoteness in time it became one of the least known.

Miguel Herrera became one of the most popular coaches in Mexico after passing through America between 2011 and 2013 (Photo: Instagram/@miguelherreradt)

Since then, Herrera has become a controversial coach, accustomed to expulsions and with continuous conflicts with the refereeing body on duty, something that began in the most serious way possible and that has remained one of its main characteristics to this day. .

