The day-to-day life of Mauro Icardi with the marginalized PSG and the chance to play with the B team of the French promotion

Mauro Icardi, separado from the PSG plantel (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

“I saw him earlier in the week to tell him that I want to narrow down the group and not work with 25 outfield players. The club is working side by side with Mauro to find the best possible solution.”, was the argument of the coach Christophe Galtier on the case of Icardi, who joined a group of footballers who were separated from the main squad of Paris Saint Germain, where his days are numbered. He was not present at the Ligue 1 debut against Clermont and three weeks after the European market closes, he goes through a new day to day.

“Made of discarded players, PSG’s second training group sways between a sense of degradation and doom”, is what a report by the French media outlet L’Equipe affirms, which provided some details of what the work of those exiled from the PSG professional squad is like. Among adults and youths already advanced in years, they can be between 15 or 20 and names such as Rafinha, Ander, Herrera, Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Thilo Kehrer and Idrissa Gueye stand out, a group that Icardi joined.

The Arab sheikhs seek to make money with their chips and also get rid of onerous contracts that complicate the economy of the Parisian entity. Since the resumption of work and the start of the preseason, these players have trained in the late shift, away from the flashes that magnetize Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, among others. The Group 2 players practice and train at the Camp des Loges facilities and are led by Régis Beunardeauwhich last season was in charge of the Sub 19 and has a coaching staff of 10 people.

Play for PSG 2 or go to another club: Mauro Icardi’s alternatives

“The players are asked to respect the same rules of life: in case of delay, they must go home; most of the sessions take place in the afternoon, but when they are invited in the morning, like on Tuesdays, breakfast and lunch are offered (not compulsory)”, is another description of the weekly work of the marginalized, who had an interview with the new sports director Luis Campos to learn in detail about their personal situation. His main explanation was that it was unfeasible to work with a template of 54 members and they would seek to considerably reduce the number.

Regarding the reaction that each soccer player had for being demoted, it was reported that Herrera and Kehrer They continue to train hard (the Basque is rewarded with escaping to Spain every weekend). The German analyzes options outside PSG, like his compatriot Draxler and the Brazilian naturalized Spanish Rafinhawho seems to be unhappy with the decision. GueyeMeanwhile, try not to show your emotions. IcardiSo far, he hasn’t been all that worried. In a low voice it is said that they do not enjoy 100% since the training sessions do not have the hierarchy, intensity and quality of those in Group 1, so the level drops.

The work culminates on Friday, knowing that the weekends will be free and will not enjoy competition to acquire filming in an important semester as it is prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. On September 1, it will end with the market close and there will be two paths: that of those who have found a club and those who will be relegated to PSG 2 to compete with a kind of subsidiary team in the Fifth Division of French football (more precisely on National 3, Paris Ile-De-France section).

