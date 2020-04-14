The DCEU Has A Superman Problem, Here’s What They Should Do About It

Go away a Remark
Similar to how Iron Man kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2008, Superman was the hero to get the ball rolling within the DC Prolonged Universe. Whereas the Kryptonian hero had already gotten loads of protection on the earth of flicks for many years prior, following Superman Returns’ underwhelming field workplace efficiency in 2006, Warner Bros determined it was time to launch a brand new cinematic period for the character.
Enter Henry Cavill, who starred in Man of Metal and regarded like he had a shiny future forward of him as Superman. Seven years and three films later, now the character’s theatrical future may be very a lot in limbo, with there barely being any phrase on Man of Metal 2, or any sort of Superman film, coming down the pipeline. Clearly the DCEU has itself a Superman challenge, however there’s a approach to get this explicit superhero again on observe. However first, let’s go over Superman’s DCEU historical past.
What We’ve Seen Of The DCEU’s Superman So Far
After over three many years of residing on Earth and preserving his powers secret from the remainder of the world, Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent lastly grew to become Superman after Common Zod and his minions got here to Earth and tried to terraform our world into a brand new Krypton. Clark’s superhero profession received off to a rocky begin, to make certain, and his conflict with Zod ended when he was pressured to snap the Kryptonian normal’s neck to forestall a cornered household from being killed. By the tip of the film, Clark scored a job at The Every day Planet and was prepared to make use of his skills to proceed serving to humanity.
Set 18 months after the occasions of Man of Metal, Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice adopted Superman as he struggled with the polarizing public opinion in direction of him. Some felt he was a godlike savior and others thought he was an alien menace, with Batman falling into the latter camp. Because of the Caped Crusader’s paranoia and Lex Luthor’s machinations, the 2 heroes finally clashed, however the battle was short-lived and so they later teamed up with Marvel Lady to battle Doomsday. Utilizing Batman’s Kryptonite spear, Superman sacrificed his life to conquer the human-Kryptonian monstrosity, although his return to life was foreshadowed.
Superman was introduced again into the image through the latter half of Justice League, when the crew resurrected him utilizing a Mom Field and the Kryptonian scout ship’s genesis chamber. Whereas he awakened slightly cranky, reuniting with Lois Lane and touring again to Smallville managed to snap him again into his proper thoughts. Donning a brand new costume, Clark rushed to assist Batman, Marvel Lady, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg defeat Steppenwolf. As soon as that was finished, he resumed each his life as Clark Kent and his on a regular basis superhero actions. Superman additionally cameoed (from the neck down) on the finish of Shazam!, showing on the eponymous character’s college to have lunch with him, Freddy Freeman and the opposite foster siblings.
The DCEU’s Superman Problem
So throughout the DCEU, Superman is now again among the many residing and persevering with to guard the harmless. In actual life although, there’s no indication when or even when we’ll see Henry Cavill reprising Superman. Whereas Man of Metal 2 has been in improvement since 2014, apart from each Matthew Vaughn and Christopher McQuarrie having taken respective cracks at it, and J.J. Abrams reportedly being approached for the undertaking someday final yr, there haven’t been any main updates these days, Even when this sequel have been to all of the sudden be placed on the quick observe, the earliest we might see it’s in 2023 given what’s already on the present DC film calendar.
Moreover, it’s additionally been referred to as into query about if Henry Cavill will even play Superman once more. Again in September 2018, it was reported that Warner Bros and Cavill have been going their separate methods. Nevertheless, this was by no means formally confirmed, with Warner Bros saying shortly after this report surfaced that it nonetheless had a “nice relationship” with the actor and that it had not made any “present choices relating to any upcoming Superman movies.” As of late final yr, Cavill mentioned he wasn’t giving up on enjoying Superman once more and was keen to maneuver ahead with Man of Metal 2.
So presently, the cinematic Superman languishes in limbo, which is a bizarre place for one of many world’s most well-known and marketable superheroes to be in. Granted, it’s not the primary time this has occurred with the Kryptonian, however given the place Justice League left off with him, it’s a disgrace we haven’t gotten to see the subsequent chapter of his story unfold, not to mention see him conflict with different iconic members of his rogues gallery, like Brainiac.
How The DCEU Can Repair It
As good as it will be to see Henry Cavill don the Superman go well with once more, we would have to arrange for the chance that Justice League will certainly be his final time enjoying the character. As such, Warner Bros could be sensible to begin contemporary, i.e. reboot Superman… once more. I can see your eyes rolling, however hear me out on this.
The route of the DCEU has modified considerably post-Justice League, with the franchise focusing much less on interconnectivity and extra on particular person character tales. Facets of the unique DCEU are definitely nonetheless in place, specifically with Gal Gadot’s Marvel Lady, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn nonetheless working about, in addition to the Zachary Levi-led Shazam! clearly being set in that continuity. However having these characters crew up is not being prioritized.
At this level, the DCEU may as effectively be thought of a model greater than a continuity, which is very evident when what’s taking place with Batman. Ben Affleck retired because the Caped Crusader and Robert Pattinson was employed to placed on the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It’s since been confirmed that Pattinson is enjoying a totally separate iteration of Batman slightly than a youthful model of Affleck’s vigilante.
We’ll have to attend and see how The Batman is obtained, but when Warner Bros and DC really feel assured with rebooting Batman now, why can’t they do the identical with Superman? Sure, it hasn’t even been a decade since Man of Metal got here out, but when nothing else goes to occur with Henry Cavill’s Superman, then these firms ought to formally shut that chapter of the character’s cinematic historical past and start a brand new one.
If the DCEU is extra of a model, then there’s no purpose {that a} new filmmaker and actor can’t are available to place their very own spin on Superman. There’s no want to fret about having this model of Clark Kent straight match Henry Cavill’s model, and with greater than 80 years of comedian e-book historical past to work with, there are nonetheless loads of ways in which a brand new actor can ship a novel Superman to the large display whereas nonetheless staying true to the spirit of the character.
Who is aware of, possibly there’ll come a day when DC decides to launch the DCEU 2.0, and this Superman, together with Robert Pattinson’s Batman, could lead on the cost on that. However for now, if nothing else is occurring with Henry Cavill’s Superman, Warner Bros and DC must give attention to delivering a top quality Superman film no matter its ties to different corners of the DC mythos. The first step in direction of making that occur is urgent the reset button once more, and hopefully this time issues don’t get off to a polarizing begin.
No matter finally ends up taking place with Superman on movie, we right here at CinemaBlend will hold you apprised of any main updates. For now, you possibly can study what different DC films are on the best way with our complete information.
