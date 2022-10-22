The DEA discovered a gang of truckers that distributed drugs in the US thanks to a CJNG informant

The CJNB used a network of truckers to distribute drugs in the US (PHOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

A case for conspiracy in the importation of drugs such as fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin, carried out by members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) based in Michoacán, highlighted how since 2018 the quarter of the four letters uses the border city of Laredo, Texas as a springboard to move its merchandise across the United States.

The case entered a second sentencing phase last week. Three men, including the one who is considered the leader of the conspiracy, appeared before the United States district judge, Diana Saldana, to see their sentences. Since last April Infobae Mexico announced that at least a dozen individuals participated in the operational actions for drug trafficking.

Gustavo, alias “El Tavo”originally from Michoacán, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while two of his partners, identified as Uriel Lopez, also from Michoacán, and John Hinojosa, of Laredo, received sentences of 9 and 10 years respectively. The three members of the CJNG pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The case that led to the multiple arrests of the members of the CJNG, and the dismantling of the cell that was dedicated to drug trafficking from Michoacán to the United States for its subsequent distribution in the cities of the neighboring country, began in May 2018 when a US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agent he allied himself with an informant who helped him into the group’s operations.

The network began in Michoacán, the land of “Mencho” (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The DEA agents provided him with an encrypted cell phone through which they were able to listen to how the drug purchase and sale operations were negotiated. The purchases, according to the judicial documents consulted by the media Breitbart Texas, were by kilograms and reached thousands of dollars.

Thanks to those conversations, the authorities were able to arrest drivers in American cities such as Dallas and Houston and Laredo. There they moved to take significant amounts of methamphetamine hidden in vehicle batteries, wooden blocks, hydraulic jacks or other objects to camouflage the drug. Similarly, other methods were used to transport cocaine and heroin to the north.

Two of those involved were sentenced on Monday, April 4. They were Juan José García Lema (45 years old, Nuevo León), who received a sentence of 80 months in prison, and Jorge Luis Castellanos (37 years old, Michoacán), who was sentenced by Judge Diana Saldana to 67 months.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight received their sentence days later, which ranged from 108 months to 210. (between 9 and 17 years old). Two were sentenced to 192 months each: Roberto Iván Rodríguez (27 years old) and Manuel Enrique Ayala (45 years old), both originally from Nuevo Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Mexican National Guard and the Mexico City Interpol participated (Photo: SSP Michoacán)

Daniel Hinojosa (52 years old) and Santos Salazar (35 years) each received a sentence of 262 months in prison, while Giovani Mendez, Victor Hinojosa (36 years)Omar Hiracheta-Cruz (38 years old) and Armando Hernandez (33 years) they were sentenced to 108, 210, 192 and 120 months, respectively.

Since 2017, Juan Manuel Salazar was identified by US authorities as the main operator of a group of truckers and hideout operators, who hid the drug inside various objects.

The route they chose to transport the drug started from Jalisco and Michoacán (land of Nemesio Oseguera, leader of this criminal organization). From there it was sent to Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, to later be transferred to Texas, United States, where it was stored in storage units and truck trailers. Once in the United States, the drug was distributed in Houston, Dallas, Memphis, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The operations by the US authorities were carried out through the Organized Crime and Drug Control Special Forces (OCDETF) program, through which the transnational criminal organizations that represent criminals are identified and dismantled. a threat to the security of the United States.

Similarly, they participated Laredo Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Mexican National Guard, and Mexico City Interpol.

KEEP READING:

They sentenced 10 truckers who distributed drugs for the CJNG in the US

Jessica Oseguera “La Negra”, daughter of “Mencho”, was released

Michoacán: five members of the CJNG were killed after clashes with GN and Sedena in Chavinda and Jacona