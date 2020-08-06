The dead body of a young woman was found in a hotel in Lucknow, there was a report of exorcism against the lover

Lucknow: The bodies of the young couple were found in a hotel room in Krishna Nagar in the Uttar Pradesh capital. No suicide note has been found from the room. The deceased lover couple has been identified as Nancy and Rahul. Nancy’s family had lodged a complaint with the police that the girl was seduced by Rahul. Also Read – Sangh Pramukh Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Lucknow for Ram temple Bhoomipujan program, will go to Ayodhya tomorrow

According to the police, both families and hotel staff are also being questioned. Nancy and Rahul knew each other for the last four years. Also Read – UP cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun dies of corona infection, CM Yogi expressed grief

The hotel staff saw the girl’s body lying on the bed, while the boy’s body was hung from the roof. Also Read – Marriage not allowed in love affair, girl and his brother hanged

According to ACP Deepak Kumar, when the hotel staff found the two dead in their room, they immediately informed the police. The deceased couple was identified as Nancy and Rahul. The body of the girl was found lying on the bed, while the boy’s body was found hanging from the roof hook.

Nancy’s family lodged a complaint at Sarojini Nagar police station, alleging that the girl was seduced by Rahul.

After identification by the family, both the bodies have been sent for postmortem. A forensic team has been called to collect samples from the spot.

The ACP said, “We are questioning both the families and also the hotel staff. We have come to know that Nancy and Rahul knew each other for the last four years. “