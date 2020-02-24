The dead sea: Tasmania’s underwater forests disappearing in our lifetime

There are few locations in the world the place you possibly can dive amongst big kelp forests like people who used to flourish alongside the Tasmanian east coast.

Rising as much as 40 metres from the ocean flooring, the forests protected a vibrant ecosystem of sponge backyard, fur seals, crayfish, weedy sea dragons and numerous fish species.

Mick Baron, a dive teacher and skilled biologist, has watched them disappear.

The forests began to die in the north of Tasmania in the 1960s. Baron first seen them vanishing from Deep Glen Bay, a brief boat trip north-east of his dive centre at Eaglehawk Neck, in the late 1990s.

The sea alongside the Tasmanian east coast is a world heating hotspot. Temperatures there have risen at almost 4 occasions the worldwide common.

They’re about 2C hotter than a bit of over a century in the past.

Heat water pushed down the coast by the east Australian present has stripped the realm of vitamins, introduced new marine species, and killed greater than 95% of the large kelp. The affect on native ecosystems and fisheries has been extreme.

“Our complete ocean has successfully shifted to the south,” Baron says.