The deadline to apply for MEC scholarships is extended after the chaos of these days: they recommend “not rushing deadlines” to avoid saturation

Although the deadline for the MEC scholarships ended today, the ministry has decided to postpone the date on which the application could be submitted until May 16. The system had been giving problems for days, and after hundreds of complaints on the Internet, the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training has decided to extend this period.

Even if it takes a few more days, the Ministry’s website recommends submitting the application as soon as possible, especially for avoid future system saturations. And it is that users had been experiencing a multitude of technical problems that, for the moment, have already been solved.

Students have until May 16 to present it

The process to submit the application for these latest MEC scholarships is being a real chaos. There have been many users who they had been waiting for days for the system to work in order to submit the application within the deadline. As we mentioned yesterday, it ended today, a few hours after there were still people with problems accessing the procedure through the Ministry’s website.





Fortunately, It has been decided to extend the deadline until next Monday, May 16, date on which the deadline to apply for the scholarship will finally close. According to the Ministry, the call has been a complete success, equaling that of last year. With this extension of the term, it is expected that it can reach even more students from all over the country.

More than 1,127,000 students have applied for the scholarship during this call, a figure higher than the average in the last five years according to the Ministry. This year the call has been advanced four months so that students know before the registration period if they meet the economic requirements to receive the aid.

Once the application has been submitted, it will not be until next October when the students receive the resolution of the same. Students who meet the requirements will be eligible for the grant. This consists of a fixed and variable amount. As fixed, for family income they can grant us up to 1,700 euros, and if we have changed residence during the school year, they will also pay us an amount of up to 1,600 euros. You can get more information about the amounts through this link.

The budget for this call has grown by 45% compared to the 2017/2018 academic year, counting this year with 2,134 million euros allocated entirely to said subsidy.

