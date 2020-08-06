The deadlock with China is likely to continue for a long time, the situation remains sensitive: Ministry of Defense

new Delhi: The current deadlock with China is expected to persist for a long time. The Defense Ministry has said this in its status report regarding tension on the border in East Ladakh. The ministry has given an update about the Chinese encroachment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on its website. The report said that the situation arising out of “unilateral encroachment by China in eastern Ladakh remains sensitive and requires close monitoring and prompt action based on the situation”. Also Read – China made statement on Jammu and Kashmir, India said- No right to comment in the internal affairs of others

The Ministry said that Chinese encroachment is increasing on the LAC and especially in the Galvan Valley has increased since May 5, 2020.

The Chinese side has encroached on May 17 and May 18 in the areas along the northern banks of Kungrang Nala, Gogra and Pangong Tso Lake.

The ministry said, “As a result, ground level negotiations between the armed forces of the two sides were held to reduce tensions. The core commander level flag meeting took place on 6 June 2020. However, on 15 June 2020, the two sides were violent The skirmish resulted in casualties on both sides. “

It further stated that a second Corps Commander level meeting was later held on 22 June 2020 to discuss the modalities of the troops’ withdrawal process.

The report said, “Negotiations at the military and diplomatic level are reaching a mutually acceptable consensus, but the current deadlock is likely to persist for a long time.” The report ended saying that action should be taken on the basis of the circumstances that are going on.

The third meeting took place on 30 June and it lasted for about 12 hours. During the meeting, all the controversial areas of deadlock were discussed to stabilize the situation.

China agreed to return from Pangong Tso, but did not back down. India has claimed the Line of Actual Control on Finger 8 and the Chinese are between Finger 4 and Finger 5.

The fourth meeting took place on 14 July, where military representatives from India and China held discussions on the withdrawal of troops along the borders. Indian representatives asked the Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops to withdraw completely from Pangong Lake and Depsang. .

The fifth meeting was held on 2 August, which made it clear that China was not committed to the withdrawal of the border in eastern Ladakh and Indian authorities directed the armed forces to be prepared in view of the long standoff.