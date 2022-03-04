The deals reach Elden Ring: there are already users selling Runes on eBay, and they could receive sanctions

Due to the difficulty of the game, players may be drawn to this “easy track” with dire consequences.

The games of From Software They have always been characterized by their high difficulty. Elden Ring does not go out of this line and, although Miyazaki assures that it is more digestible for new players, it does not stop presenting a set of really tough challenges. Unfortunately, it seems that the Midlands are too complicated for some users, so there has already been a business dedicated to the Runes on eBay.

There are users who claim to have sold more than 100 Rune packsAs they advance from IGN, several announcements have already been found in which they are exchanged large sums of Runes for money. In this sense, the medium speaks of packs of 1 million Runes for 10 dollars and up to 20 million Runes for 25 dollars, not counting more expensive sets. In this way, buyer and seller meet within the game to carry out the transaction.

Apparently, this service has become really popular. Some users claim to have sold more than 100 packs of Runes, although the theories suggest that the sellers use mirroring glitches to achieve their purposes. Something that not only breaks the Elden Ring experience, but also violates From Software’s policies.

And it is that, as IGN collects, the developer clarifies that “no player will have the right to […] sell or buy from another […] any of your rights as a player, or the Software-related in-game items, characters, and data saved on the Services (including so-called ‘real money trading’).” It is unclear whether From Software is aware of this Rune trade, but it could certainly amount to serious penalties such as warnings, data deletion or permanent suspensions.

If you think the open world of Elden Ring is too difficult, forget about buying Runes on eBay and take into account the advice published by Bandai Namco. If this is not enough for you, remember that at 3DJuegos we have also written 7 recommendations to facilitate the first hours of the game. After all, part of the Elden Ring experience is based on the retry and personal achievementand as we already told you in our analysis in progress, we find this fascinating.

More about: Elden Ring, EBay and From Software.