The death of a bullied businessman burnt alive, his cousin absconding, illicit relationship and suicide angle

Firozabad: A bullied businessman who was set afire in Dakshin Thana area of ​​Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh died in a hospital in Agra on Wednesday morning. Police said that during the initial investigation it has been found that the accused Robin was married by the father of businessman Rakesh. Pooja, the wife of accused Robin, committed suicide by hanging on August 12. Robin suspected that Pooja and Rakesh had an illicit relationship, due to which Pooja committed suicide under pressure.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said on Wednesday that the death of Rakesh Verma (40) has been confirmed by the Agra SN Medical College. Post mortem of the dead body is being done in Agra itself.

The SSP said that the pre-death statement has been taken and the four police teams are looking for the accused Robin and he will be arrested soon. He said that the accused is said to be his maternal aunt's boy.

Senior Superintendent of Police had told on Tuesday that Rakesh (40) was sitting at his shop behind the bus station in South Police Station area, when the neighboring shopkeeper Robin came to him and started talking. Meanwhile, after some dispute, Robin put flammable material from the bottle on Rakesh and set fire to the matchbox and ran away. About 80 percent of the scorched businessman was referred to Agra in critical condition.

The Superintendent of Police said that during preliminary investigation it has been found out that Robin was married by Rakesh’s father and his wife Pooja committed suicide by hanging on August 12. Robin suspected that Pooja and Rakesh had an illicit relationship, due to which Pooja committed suicide under pressure.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav and State Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu have targeted the state government over this incident. In a tweet made on Tuesday evening, he said, “Here, BJP’s own MLAs are making serious allegations against the government and the administration itself, on the law and order, there is no stopping the crime.” In Firozabad, sad news has come to burn a person of the merchant society alive. It seems that the rest of the state has gone into the hands of the wrong people. “

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu also said in a tweet, “Uttar Pradesh has been endangered by loot, murder and rape everyday. No one knows when to be here with whom. In Firozabad, a domineering merchant burnt another merchant alive.